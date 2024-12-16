Nigerian airline Air Peace has denied claims circulating on social media that it is offering a 80% fare reduction on select flight routes

The fake promotion is being promoted by a Facebook page under the name "Silver Bryan Fran" claiming to represent Air Peace

The airline has advised Nigerians to ignore the promotion and restated that any information is only on its official website

Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline made it clear that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications, reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to reports of a fraudulent Facebook page operating under the name "Silver Bryan Fran." This page falsely claims to represent Air Peace and is promoting an "80% off on Selected Routes" offer.

"The scam involves redirecting individuals to a sponsored post, followed by a series of questionnaires and WhatsApp conversations with a fake representative.

"We wish to categorically state that Air Peace has not authorized any such promotional offer or campaign. This is the work of fraudulent individuals attempting to deceive and exploit unsuspecting members of the public.

"The general public is advised to disregard this fraudulent page and its claims. For authentic information on our promotions, please visit our official website at www.flyairpeace.com.

"At Air Peace, we are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel for all our passengers. For us, safety is a pre-condition and not just a priority."

Air Peace shares the actual cost of an hour's flight

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace had revealed that the cost of operating a one-hour flight to any destination in Nigeria exceeds N14 million.

The airline's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Oluwatosin Olajide, disclosed his statement that about N7 million was required to buy 4,000 litres of aviation at N1,400 per litre in Nigeria.

She said the other maintenance costs, including insurance, gulp about N7 million, bringing the total to about N14 million.

