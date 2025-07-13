The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned air travellers to expect flight delays due to an incident involving an Air Peace Aircraft

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has alerted air travellers to expect flight delays following an incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 14, 2025.

The advisory came after flight P47190, operated by Air Peace, overshot the runway upon landing early Sunday morning. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQQ, had departed from Lagos and touched down at Port Harcourt around 7:45 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Allen Onyema's Air Peace overshoots the Port Harcourt Runway. Credit Air Peace

Passengers safely evacuated after scare

In a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the authority confirmed that 127 passengers on board were safely evacuated with no casualties or injuries reported.

“The aircraft overshot runway 03 upon landing. We are relieved to report that there were no casualties,” the FAAN statement read.

Airport operations may face disruptions

Following the incident, FAAN swiftly initiated an emergency response, clearing the runway and ensuring the safety of passengers and crew. The authority assured the public that safety protocols were followed and commended the coordinated effort between airport services, airline staff, and emergency personnel.

The Air Peace airline also released a statement confirming the safety of all passengers, stating that disembarkation was carried out in a calm and orderly manner.

Despite the safe outcome, FAAN cautioned that ongoing efforts to investigate and resolve the matter may cause temporary disruptions to flight schedules, particularly departures and arrivals to and from Port Harcourt.

“In the interim, please plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt,” the authority warned.

FAAN reassures passengers of continued safety

FAAN reiterated its commitment to maintaining high safety standards at all Nigerian airports and said that more information will be made available as investigations progress.

TheCable reports that this latest incident highlights the increasing demand for aviation infrastructure upgrades and heightened safety monitoring, especially at major terminals like Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Aviation analysts have called for swift action to assess the condition of runways and improve emergency readiness across airports nationwide.

While passengers experienced minimal inconvenience, FAAN’s swift response and transparency have been praised. The situation remains under control, but travellers are advised to check with airlines for updates before heading to the airport.

Air Peace announces suspension of flights in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that due to the state's local government elections, Nigerian airline Air Peace has said that it will halt all flights into and out of Lagos for 12 hours on Saturday, July 12th.

Inbound and outgoing flights will be suspended from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., the airline announced in a statement published on X.

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had earlier told SaharaReporters that on Saturday, July 12, due to the local government elections, there will be no movement in the South-West state.

