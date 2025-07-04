Enugu Air, a state-owned commercial airline, is set to launch on July 7, 2025, as part of Governor Peter Mbah's plan to establish Enugu as a major aviation hub

The airline will start with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft, serving routes connecting Enugu to major Nigerian cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcour

The launch event at Akanu Ibiam International Airport will be attended by Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and other dignitaries

The state government issued a statement announcing the launch of Enugu Air, a commercial airline owned by the state of Enugu, on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The state government says that Enugu Air is part of Governor Peter Mbah's administration's aim to establish Enugu as a major aviation hub and its integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport environment, Daily Sun reported.

According to the government's statement, which was signed by Dr. Obi Ozor, the Commissioner for Transportation, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport for the launch of Enugu Air, along with other dignitaries.

“Enugu Air will take off with an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, E170 and E190 series, selected for their efficiency, comfort, and adaptability to the regional market.”

“The inaugural routes will establish a ‘golden triangle’ with Enugu at its core, connecting Abuja, Lagos, and subsequently extending to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other strategic cities across Nigeria and beyond.”

“With a strong foundation of innovation and sustainability, we are ready to redefine air travel, instill pride, and elevate Enugu’s prominence on the national and global stage."

“Let the countdown begin—Enugu Air is ready for takeoff,” Ozor said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Regional Manager of East Airports and Manager of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Hillary Umunna, earlier revealed that the new Enugu Air, Nigeria’s newest state-owned airline after Ibom Air, will boost passenger traffic, increase revenue for the Nigerian government and create employment in the aviation industry.

An aircraft belonging to Enugu Air was received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Friday, March 28, 2024.

According to Umunna, the government expects a positive effect on the state and southeast area, fostering trade, tourism, and business growth.

He said one of the goals of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to sustain and expand partnerships that will make the state a strategic aviation hub.

The AIIA manager, who worked with Cross River state government to unveil Cally Air as Calabar Airport Manager, disclosed that the airport has taken several steps to ensure that most of the ICAO operational and regulatory needs were met.

Umunna disclosed that the requirements include infrastructure enhancements, improved ground handling services, security reinforcements and compliance with international safety and operational standards.

Also, Umunna said the authorities have streamlined coordination between stakeholders to boost smooth operations for the new airline.

FG shuts down international airport

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has temporarily closed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Enugu state government had just unveiled Enugu Air, a new airline that would boost economic activities and revenue in the state.

According to a statement by Obiageli Orah, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the closure is to allow for emergency repairs on a damaged section of the runway.

