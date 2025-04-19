The FG has temporarily shut down the airport in Enugu State to carry out urgent repairs on a damaged section of the runway

FAAN stated that the closure is part of efforts to ensure passenger safety and upgrade airport infrastructure

As a result, several flights were cancelled or diverted, with Air Peace announcing a shift of all Enugu-bound operations to the Asaba airport

The Nigerian government has temporarily closed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

According to a statement by Obiageli Orah, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the closure is to allow for emergency repairs on a damaged section of the runway.

She explained that a serious crack appeared on a key part of the runway, making the repair work necessary from April 22 to May 6, 2025.

FAAN said the shutdown follows the safety regulations of Nigeria's civil aviation authority.

She said:

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.”

Ms Orah added that the airport was closed to protect travellers and improve the airport's condition.

She asked passengers and other airport users to be patient during the repair work, noting that all flights will be redirected to nearby airports during this time.

Flight Diversions and Cancellations

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from airport staff in Enugu that some flights scheduled for Saturday morning were cancelled due to the airport closure.

As a result, certain airlines suspended their planned landings at the airport.

For example, Air Peace cancelled all its flights meant to land in Enugu on Saturday.

The airline said the decision was made because the airport’s infrastructure had become unsafe.

They also announced that all their flights originally set for Enugu would now operate from the airport in Asaba, Delta State, in Nigeria’s South-South region.

