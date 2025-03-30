Enugu State government has unveiled Enugu Air to boost economic activities in the South East region

The Regional Manager of East Airports, Hillary Umunna,

said the new airline will boost passenger traffic and increase revenue for Nigeria

He disclosed that Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) had taken steps to ensure that most of the ICAO operational and regulatory needs were met.

The Regional Manager of East Airports and Manager of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Hillary Umunna, has revealed that the new Enugu Air, Nigeria’s newest state-owned airline after Ibom Air, will boost passenger traffic, increase revenue for the Nigerian government and create employment in the aviation industry.

An aircraft belonging to Enugu Air was received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Friday, March 28, 2024.

Enugu Air to boost economic activities

According to Umunna, the government expects a positive effect on the state and southeast area, fostering trade, tourism, and business growth.

He said one of the goals of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to sustain and expand partnerships that will make the state a strategic aviation hub.

The AIIA manager, who worked with Cross River state government to unveil Cally Air as Calabar Airport Manager, disclosed that the airport has taken several steps to ensure that most of the ICAO operational and regulatory needs were met.

Engugu Air has met the requirements

BusinessDay reports that Umunna disclosed that the requirements include infrastructure enhancements, improved ground handling services, security reinforcements and compliance with international safety and operational standards.

Also, Umunna said the authorities have streamlined coordination between stakeholders to boost smooth operations for the new airline.

He said he was elated to welcome Enugu Air to AIIA, stressing that its presence will enhance connectivity, and boost economic activities as it aligns with the airport’s vision of making the state the preferred aviation hub for the southeast.

He said:

“AIIA Enugu is committed to ensuring a seamless and efficient operation for the airline and its passengers.”

NCAA grants license to five airlines

A previous report by Legit.ng revealed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed that it has issued Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to five airlines in the past 12 months.

Chris Najomo, NCAA’s Director General, disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

An Air Operator's Certificate allows an airline to perform commercial air transport operations.

Five new airlines to commence operations

The AOC approval by the authority shows that five prospective airlines have been licenced to commence commercial flights in Nigeria.

The NCAA DG revealed that during the approval process, he ensured that the applicants did not circumvent the process and all safety procedures were met.

He highlighted that all prospective airlines underwent all procedures and completed them.

NCAA to ensure more aircraft for airlines

According to Najomo, the agency is conducting surveillance on all aircraft operating in the country to ensure they are maintained.

He stated that the NCAA is doing its best to ensure that airlines acquire more aircraft, noting that more aeroplanes would create jobs for pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, and engineers.

Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that the minister approved the procurement of screening machines to enhance security at the airport.

Air Peace Offers Discount to Students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced a 15% fare discount for students on Nigeria-London flights.

The airline asked students enrolled full-time at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15% discount on economy tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace’s head of corporate communications, disclosed that the offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

