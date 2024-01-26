Nigerian airline, Rano Air has commenced new routes from Katsina to Abuja and Kaduna to Lagos

This came just a few months after the airline commenced, flagging off its inaugural flight in the country

The airline expressed optimism that it will provide bigger and wider body aircraft in a few months

Rano Air has started a domestic passenger airlift from Katsina to Abuja and Kaduna to Lagos to lessen the difficulty travellers face on that route.

New airline NG Eagle commences flights in Nigeria, competes with Air Peace, others

Rano Airline saw an impressive turnout of passengers from Katsina and Kaduna upon the new launch. Photo Credit: Rano Air

Source: UGC

In a statement, Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, the Chairman of Rano, said that the milestone was marked on January 21, 2024.

Before the development, the airline launched last year had been ferrying passengers from Abuja to Lagos Kano, Sokoto, and Maiduguri.

Leadership reported that the former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, flagged off the inaugural flight of Rano Air from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Passengers happy about new development

According to a New Telegraph report, Rano Air saw an impressive turnout of passengers from Katsina and Kaduna upon the new launch.

It stated that the passengers expressed their satisfaction at the airline's debut, adding that the days of other airlines cancelling and delaying their flights were past.

The report claimed that Rano Air, which has five Embraer Aircraft in its fleet with a capacity of 50 passengers per trip, has recorded massive success since it started domestic operations early last year.

It noted that passengers are pleased with the airline for providing its customers with relatively cheaper air tickets.

Following the recent inauguration of the Katsina and Kaduna Station, Rano Air said it is optimistic that it will spread its wings to all Nigerian airports for domestic flights before the year runs out.

This is just as it plans to provide bigger and wider body Aircraft to accommodate more passengers.

New airline commences flights in Nigeria with cheaper fares

Legit.ng reported that a new airline has entered the Nigerian market to connect the Western and Eastern African routes.

On Friday, October 20, 2023, Uganda Airlines launched its flight services to Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

According to Legit.ng, flight tickets across all airlines have sharply hiked due to the steep increase in the cost of aviation fuel.

Source: Legit.ng