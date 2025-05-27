The Venezuelan government, through its ambassador Alberto Castellar Padilla, has expressed readiness to launch direct flights to Nigeria via CONVIASA Airlines

The Venezuelan government has stated that it is prepared to start offering direct flights to Nigeria via CONVIASA Airlines, the country's flag carrier.

The Venezuelan ambassador to Nigeria, Alberto Castellar Padilla, visited Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in Abuja on Monday as part of a working visit.

The visit aimed to improve bilateral aviation links between the two countries, according to a statement released on Tuesday by Tunde Moshood, the minister's special adviser on media and communications.

“During the meeting, the two envoys discussed the strategic initiative by the Venezuelan government to establish direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Venezuela,” the statement reads.

To guarantee a seamless and prompt launch of the service, Padilla reportedly appealed for the Nigerian government's cooperation and support during the meeting.

“Venezuela’s national carrier, CONVIASA Airlines, is fully prepared and equipped to commence direct flight operations to Nigeria without delay,” the envoy was quoted as saying.

Keyamo described the move as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria's aviation and diplomatic ties with South America, according to the statement.

He emphasized the direct link's cultural and economic significance, pointing out that it would improve people-to-people contacts, trade, and tourism between the two nations.

“This is a historic move that aligns with our agenda to open up Nigeria’s airspace to more international routes and foster greater global connectivity,” Keyamo said.

“We welcome CONVIASA Airlines and look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit the people of both nations.”

Moshood stated that, to expedite achieving the objective, the minister established a joint technical committee with representatives from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The group is responsible for organizing all required approvals and ensuring a smooth entry procedure for CONVIASA Airlines, according to the media assistant.

He added that all parties expressed a willingness to work closely together to ensure that flight operations begin as soon as feasible following the conference.

