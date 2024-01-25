Lagos, the commercial nerve of Nigeria, has been ranked as second best city to visit in Africa and 19th in the world

Legit.ng reports that Lagos was rated above the likes of Dubai and Miami by Time Out, a British media and hospitality company that publishes guides and magazines

Time Out ranked New York as the best city to visit in the world while Cape Town, South Africa was ranked second worldwide and top in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos has been ranked as the 19th best city to visit in the world, according to the media company, Time Out.

As reported by the CNN, Time Out travel editor, Grace Beard, said in a statement that what all the cities on the list have in common is their “strong community spirit and an undeniable vibe.”

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, emerges as 19th best city in 2024. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Criteria on the Time Out index include food (both quality and affordability), culture, nightlife, how the city makes people feel, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The raters stated that the list reflects cities that are great places to visit and reside.

Check out the list of the best 30 cities to visit in the world:

New York City, United States Cape Town, South Africa Berlin, Germany London, United Kingdom Madrid, Spain Mexico City, Mexico Liverpool, UK Tokyo, Japan Rome, Italy Porto, Portugal Paris, France Mumbai, India Lisbon, Portugal Chicago, US Manchester, UK São Paulo, Brazil Los Angeles, US Amsterdam, The Netherlands Lagos, Nigeria Melbourne, Australia Naples, Italy Singapore Miami, US Bangkok, Thailand Lima, Peru Budapest, Hungary Beijing, China Dubai, United Arab Emirates Montreal, Canada Glasgow, UK

The full list of Time Out’s 50 best cities in the world currently can be found here.

What to read about Lagos:

Man walks on rope across bridge in Lagos

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a video showed Jaan Roose walking on a rope across the bridge and the train tracks at CMS bus-stop in Lagos.

Roose, an Estonian stuntman, walked to the Onome rig as onlookers watched in astonishment.

Source: Legit.ng