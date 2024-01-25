FULL LIST: Ranking of Best Cities in The World Emerges as Lagos Beats Dubai, Miami
- Lagos, the commercial nerve of Nigeria, has been ranked as second best city to visit in Africa and 19th in the world
- Legit.ng reports that Lagos was rated above the likes of Dubai and Miami by Time Out, a British media and hospitality company that publishes guides and magazines
- Time Out ranked New York as the best city to visit in the world while Cape Town, South Africa was ranked second worldwide and top in Africa
Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos has been ranked as the 19th best city to visit in the world, according to the media company, Time Out.
As reported by the CNN, Time Out travel editor, Grace Beard, said in a statement that what all the cities on the list have in common is their “strong community spirit and an undeniable vibe.”
Criteria on the Time Out index include food (both quality and affordability), culture, nightlife, how the city makes people feel, and more.
The raters stated that the list reflects cities that are great places to visit and reside.
Check out the list of the best 30 cities to visit in the world:
- New York City, United States
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Berlin, Germany
- London, United Kingdom
- Madrid, Spain
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Liverpool, UK
- Tokyo, Japan
- Rome, Italy
- Porto, Portugal
- Paris, France
- Mumbai, India
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Chicago, US
- Manchester, UK
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Los Angeles, US
- Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Melbourne, Australia
- Naples, Italy
- Singapore
- Miami, US
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Lima, Peru
- Budapest, Hungary
- Beijing, China
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Montreal, Canada
- Glasgow, UK
The full list of Time Out’s 50 best cities in the world currently can be found here.
