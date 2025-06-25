Nigerian travel YouTuber Desmond Ike-Chima wants to embark on a three-month solo road trip across 16 West African countries

The project, which he said is self-funded, aims to document African stories, cultures, and landscapes

Ike-Chima plans to share the journey via his Walker Diary YouTube channel and other social media platforms

Nigerian journalist and travel YouTuber Desmond Ike-Chima, known to his followers as Walker, has announced plans to begin a solo road trip across 16 West African countries in July.

The historic trip named #TravelAfrica will see Ike-Chima explore 16 countries over three months.

Desmond Ike-Chima to embark on 3-month road trip across West Africa Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Through his YouTube channel, Walker Diary, Desmond is set to document his journey commencing in July 2025.

With over 10,000 subscribers on his channel, Walker Diary, Desmond has built a loyal fan base telling real African stories through vibrant videos that showcase culture, people, and places most travellers overlook, Vanguard reports.

He said:

"“Travel is in my blood. My dad took me everywhere as a kid, and that shaped who I am. Now, I want to show the world that Africa is beautiful, diverse, and full of stories that deserve to be heard.”

Desmond shares plans as he visits 16 West African countries

The journey will take Desmond alone through cities, towns and rural communities in countries including Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde and Burkina Faso.

He plans to document powerful human stories, traditions, and breathtaking locations, which will be shared on his platform.

Desmond said:

"This is the biggest risk I have taken. But it’s also the most meaningful. I want to showcase the heart of Africa beyond the headlines and beyond the borders.”

Desmond plans to cross borders of 16 African countries in 3 months Photo credit: peeterv

Source: Getty Images

The YouTuber revealed that the project is self-funded after brands turned down collaboration proposals. There are also concerns raised about insecurity, logistics, and fu.nding

He said:

“I have to rely on my personal savings and help from one of my supportive friend."

The Lagos-based creator said he hopes to bridge a gap in how African stories are told, drawing inspiration from other Nigerian travel creators like Tayo Aina.

He added that African narratives remain underrepresented both locally and globally, PM news reports.

He said:

“From Lagos to Lomé, Banjul to Bamako, there are powerful, untold stories waiting to be shared,”

Desmond plans to post vlogs, photos and live updates on YouTube: (Walker D,ary); Instagram (@walker_expedition) and Facebook (Walker Diary) as he travels.

