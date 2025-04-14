Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed plans to launch direct flights to Tanzania

This will serve multiple purposes of boosting trade between both countries and strengthening diplomatic ties

Tanzania is a country in East Africa, popular for its tourism sites, including the popular islands of Zanzibar

Very soon, Nigerians may be able to board direct flights to Tanzania, following new efforts to boost bilateral relations between both countries.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this after a meeting with the Head of Chancery of the Tanzania High Commission, Mrs. Judica Nagunwa, over the weekend.

In a statement released on Sunday, it was confirmed that a delegation from the Tanzanian High Commission visited Keyamo’s office in Abuja to discuss Air Tanzania’s request to begin direct flight operations into Nigeria.

Mrs. Nagunwa, who led the Tanzanian delegation, expressed optimism about the prospects of launching direct flights soon. She highlighted that the initiative would not only improve connectivity between both countries but also boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Keyamo assured the delegation of the Federal Government’s support, noting that the Ministry would work to facilitate the process under Nigeria’s regulatory framework, the PUNCH reports.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to expand Nigeria’s aviation links across Africa and promote deeper cooperation in regional air transport.

Recall that the government also announced similar plans to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties with Jamaica by launching a direct air connection between both countries.

