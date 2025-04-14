A small plane crashed near Copake, New York, on April 12, killing all six people on board during a trip for a holiday celebration

The Mitsubishi MU-2B was intact before it descended rapidly into the ground, according to video evidence cited by investigators

Authorities, including the NTSB and FAA, are investigating the crash to determine its probable cause and prevent future incidents

A Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft crashed in upstate New York on April 12, killing all six people on board, according to officials.

The plane, heading to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York, went down in an open field near Copake, approximately 20 miles southeast of the airport.

Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed that the crash caused no structural damage, with all six victims removed from the scene.

Family trip ends in tragedy

The passengers were reportedly travelling to Columbia County Airport to visit relatives for a holiday celebration, including a birthday and Passover festivities.

Among the victims were Karenna Groff, her parents Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini, her brother Jared Groff, Jared’s partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna’s boyfriend James Santoro.

The Associated Press described the group as consisting of doctors and their family members.

Investigations into probable cause

National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman stated that video evidence showed the aircraft was intact before crashing at a “high rate of descent into the ground.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB have launched investigations to determine the probable cause, while the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own inquiry. Inman stressed the importance of understanding why the accident occurred to prevent future incidents.

Plane crashes in US

Plane crashes in the United States have varied in scale, from small private aircraft incidents to major commercial aviation disasters.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates these accidents to determine causes and improve aviation safety. Factors such as mechanical failure, pilot error, and adverse weather conditions often contribute to crashes.

High-profile incidents, like the Hudson River landing and the Calabasas helicopter crash, highlight both the risks and advancements in aviation safety. While rare, plane crashes serve as reminders of the importance of stringent safety protocols and continuous improvements in technology to protect passengers and crew.

