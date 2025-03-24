ValueJet will commence direct flights between Lagos and Jos and has announced operating days

The development now offers Nigerians another option, reducing reliance on road travel due to security concerns

The Plateau State Government is excited about the arrangement and believes it aligns with the governor's vision to improve the state's economy

Nigerian airline ValueJet has announced plans to commence direct flight services between Lagos and Jos, Plateau State, starting April 2, 2025.

The airline will operate three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the possibility of expanding to daily operations.

The development marks ValueJet's return to the Jos route after its initial launch on October 10, 2022.

The airline had previously offered flight services from Abuja to Jos in February 2023 but later suspended the route, Punch reports.

Plateau state signs deal with ValueJet

The Plateau State Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ValueJet aimed at maintaining operations and reducing the risks associated with road travel between Plateau State and Abuja.

The agreement was signed at the airline’s headquarters in Lagos, with ValueJet Managing Director Omololu Majekodunmi representing the airline, while Commissioner of Transportation Jatau Davou Gyang signed on behalf of the state government.

Gyang emphasised that the partnership was a key step in Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s efforts to boost the state’s economy and improve connectivity.

He said.

"This initiative is crucial to Plateau’s development and aligns with the governor’s vision to open up the state for investment and ease travel for residents."

On his part, Majekodunmi noted that the agreement was essential to formalizing and securing ValueJet’s presence on the route.

He highlighted the challenges posed by insecurity on roads linking Jos to Abuja, stating:

“The governor has had to make over 25 trips between Jos and Abuja by road since assuming office. This applies to all commissioners.

"A 35-minute flight is a safer and more efficient alternative to a five-hour road journey plagued by security risks.”

What to know about ValueJet

ValueJet, founded in 2018, is a private Nigerian airline with its head office in Lagos State that provides scheduled passenger services to various cities in Nigeria.

The founder and owner of ValueJet Nigeria is Kunle Soname a prominent figure in Nigerian business and sports.

Currently, the airline operates flights connecting major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Yola, Benin, Asaba, and Kano.

