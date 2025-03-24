The Lagos state government is proposing to make major redesign changes at the Oshodi Transport Interchange

These changes will revolutionise passenger commuting in Lagos, making it possible for both road and rail users to use the facility

The government has called on relevant stakeholders to bring in their recommendations and solutions before the next scheduled site inspection

The Lagos state government has rolled out its plans to redesign the Oshodi Transport Interchange, to incorporate features that can address identified challenges.

The redesign would, among other things, improve the operational efficiency and align the facility with global standard operating procedures.

It would also integrate the Blue Line and Red Line rail systems with the facility, improving the rail mass transit scheme, and ease of mobility in Lagos state.

The state government announced this update in a post on the official X handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation @lagosMOT1.

According to the statement, this move is meant to address already identified challenges at the interchange and prepare it to integrate the Blue and Red line rails systems and improve the commute experience.

The transport commissioner, Oluwaseun Osiyemi had met with stakeholders and laid out the sequence of events to be followed in the project.

Lagos state unveils action plan

The stakeholders agreed that the plans would kick off with a site visitation and assessment of the facility to determine ways to optimise usage of the Oshodi Interchange Facility.

The Ministry of Transportation will also be collaborating with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ensure proper and period maintenance of the roads around Oshodi, and with law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance and keep the facility accessible and safe.

The statement read:

“The Ministry of Transportation is committed to ensuring that the Oshodi Transport Interchange operates at its highest potential, serving as a key hub in Lagos State’s integrated Mass Transit System.”

The government urged stakeholders to submit their recommendations and targeted solutions that will optimise the OTI facility before the next site inspection.

