Ethiopian Airlines and the African Development Bank have signed a historic agreement to construct the largest airport on the continent.

The $7.8 billion project will greatly expand Ethiopia's aviation capacity, increasing it from the current 17 million passengers annually

Ethiopia's finance minister, Ahmed Shide, commended the deal and underlined the AfDB's broader financial support

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Ethiopian Airlines have inked a historic deal to build the continent's biggest airport, Bishoftu International Airport in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's aviation capacity will be significantly increased by the $7.8 billion project, from the present 17 million passengers per year to 60 million by 2040.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Nnenna Nwabufo, the AfDB Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Strategy, and Mr. Mesfin Tasew, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

The new airport will be built in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, in Abusera, close to Bishoftu, according to a ThisDay report.

Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia's finance minister, praised the agreement and emphasized the AfDB's wider financial assistance, which includes $1.2 billion in investments for important economic projects.

Additionally, he called on the Bank to back Ethiopia's current macroeconomic reform initiative as well as ground-breaking initiatives in regional integration and renewable energy.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, commended Ethiopia's strong economic performance, pointing to the country's 8.1% GDP growth in the last 12 months and the quick development of Addis Ababa under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He reiterated the Bank's complete commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the Bishoftu International Airport, referring to it as a showpiece infrastructure project for Africa.

The new airport will be constructed in Abusera, near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia's Oromia region.

