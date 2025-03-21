Global site navigation

Local editions

Africa’s Biggest Airport on The Way as AFDB Announces Important Partnership
Industry

Africa’s Biggest Airport on The Way as AFDB Announces Important Partnership

by  Zainab Iwayemi 3 min read
  • Ethiopian Airlines and the African Development Bank have signed a historic agreement to construct the largest airport on the continent.
  • The $7.8 billion project will greatly expand Ethiopia's aviation capacity, increasing it from the current 17 million passengers annually
  • Ethiopia's finance minister, Ahmed Shide, commended the deal and underlined the AfDB's broader financial support

CHECK OUT: How to Secure Copywriting Gigs Fast – So You Can Turn Words Into Money Right Now

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Ethiopian Airlines have inked a historic deal to build the continent's biggest airport, Bishoftu International Airport in Ethiopia.

Africa’s Biggest Airport on The Way
The African Development Bank's president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, praised Ethiopia's impressive economic results. Photo Credit: Contributor
Source: Getty Images

Ethiopia's aviation capacity will be significantly increased by the $7.8 billion project, from the present 17 million passengers per year to 60 million by 2040.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Nnenna Nwabufo, the AfDB Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Strategy, and Mr. Mesfin Tasew, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The new airport will be built in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, in Abusera, close to Bishoftu, according to a ThisDay report.

Read also

FG announces big project to create jobs for youths, other benefits

Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia's finance minister, praised the agreement and emphasized the AfDB's wider financial assistance, which includes $1.2 billion in investments for important economic projects.

Additionally, he called on the Bank to back Ethiopia's current macroeconomic reform initiative as well as ground-breaking initiatives in regional integration and renewable energy.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, commended Ethiopia's strong economic performance, pointing to the country's 8.1% GDP growth in the last 12 months and the quick development of Addis Ababa under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He reiterated the Bank's complete commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the Bishoftu International Airport, referring to it as a showpiece infrastructure project for Africa.

FG to Recertify 2 Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the airports in Kano and Port Harcourt are set to undergo recertification, a statement released by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has highlighted.

Read also

After First Bank, Dangote, another Nigerian company moves to build headquarters in Eko Atlantic City

plan for largest African airport underway
The new airport will be constructed in Abusera, near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia's Oromia region. Photo Credit: Contributor
Source: Getty Images

By bringing the airports into compliance with international standards, this effort seeks to improve safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that FAAN Board Chairman Abdullah Ganduje and FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku disclosed this during a tour of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Tuesday, February 18.

She added that FAAN was embarking on Kano and Port Harcourt airports recertification.

Kuku claimed that FAAN was giving infrastructure and security upgrades at major airports top priority, with an emphasis on putting in place bomb-detecting systems and updating antiquated security equipment.

Kuku emphasised that major improvements were planned for the airports in Lagos and Abuja and that terminal restoration projects had already begun at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Additionally, she mentioned that FAAN was improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

Lagos State Set To Begin Lekki-Epe International Airport Construction

Read also

Lagos takes new position in ranking of Africa's economy as Dangote Refinery pushes GDP up

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government has finalised plans to commence the construction of the highly anticipated Lekki-Epe International Airport.

Over the weekend, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a construction company, Summa Group for the construction of the International Airport.

In a statement on his X handle, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu underscored the strategic importance of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Zainab Iwayemi avatar

Zainab Iwayemi (Business Editor) Zainab Iwayemi is a business journalist with over 5 years experience reporting activities in the stock market, tech, insurance, banking, and oil and gas sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Before Legit.ng, she worked as a financial analyst at Nairametrics where she was rewarded for outstanding performance. She can be reached via zainab.iwayemi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: