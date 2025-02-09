Lagos State is set to commence the construction of the long-anticipated Lekki-Epe International Airport

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Summa Group, a globally recognized construction firm.

The MoU marks a crucial step towards improving air travel infrastructure and enhancing economic growth in the state

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Lagos State Government has finalised plans to commence the construction of the highly anticipated Lekki-Epe International Airport.

Over the weekend, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a construction company, Summa Group for the construction of the International Airport.

Lagos State signs MoU on Lekki International airport Photo credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

In a statement on his X handle, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu underscored the strategic importance of the project.

According to him, the international airport is an essential part of his administration’s vision to improve connectivity in the state and stimulate economic growth, as well as draw in global investments.

He remarked:

"“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the internationally acclaimed construction company, Summa Group, to develop and construct the much-awaited Lekki-Epe International Airport.

This groundbreaking initiative is an essential part of our vision to improve connectivity in Lagos, stimulate economic growth, and draw in global investments.

The ambitious initiative is set to not only alleviate current transportation challenges but also position Lagos as a premier economic hub on the African continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added:

"The Lekki-Epe International Airport will facilitate seamless travel and open up new avenues for business opportunities across the state."

The project is expected to significantly bolster infrastructure and reinforce Lagos' stature as a pivotal gateway for regional and international commerce, Punch reports.

Details about the airport

When the airport was first announced in 2022, it was revealed that the new Lekki International Airport would be both a passenger and cargo airport.

The master plan for the airport is in a 3,500-hectare site and it is designed to handle about five million passengers per annum with a scope for expansion.

Hadi Sirika, the former Aviation Minister said:

“You will also agree with me that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport is now congested and far from the centre of the action at the moment because there is a new Lagos – the Eko Atlantic City, Lekki Free Zone, the road networks around Epe – and many other development projects, making Lagos need this airport like yesterday.

“We are therefore more than happy to approve it, and we will get our agencies to supervise it to ensure it is done very well, which is also the signature of Lagos itself.”

New airline makes inaugural flight to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported Sierra Leon’s national carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has commenced flight operations from Freetown to Lagos as part of its plans to grow its African operations.

The airline also announced a technical collaboration with Nigeria’s Xejet to provide it with aircraft for its operations.

Air Sierra Leone marked its inaugural flight to Lagos on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with about 36 passengers aboard its 50-seat capacity aircraft.

Source: Legit.ng