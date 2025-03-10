First Bank has launched a dollar-denominated fund for its female employees amid the celebration of International Women’s Day

The bank disclosed that the new fund comes under its FirstBank Women Network and will allow women to invest with as little as $100

First Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the fund allows investors to convert the naira to the dollar

First Bank has unveiled a dollar-denominated money market fund for its female employees under its FirstBank Women Network.

The bank’s chief executive officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, disclosed this at its International Women’s Day in Lagos.

First Bank moves to put women first

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day was Accelerate Action which was celebrated on March 8, 2025.

The First Bank boss, represented by the Executive Director of Retail Banking (South) Directorate, Seyi Oyefeso, announced the launch of the First Women Network Dollar Fund.

She disclosed that the launch is another opportunity for women to build steady income streams and invest amid the success of the first Women Network launched in 2022.

The new fund allows women to invest in dollars with as little as $100 at an attractive interest rate.

New dollar fund to attract interest

According to her, every investment in the fund is a rewarding investment as they are accommodated in a larger fund, and the returns are rewarding.

Oyefeso disclosed that the fund allows investors to convert the naira to the dollar, enabling them to diversify their earnings.

Remi Odunlami, a non-executive director at the bank, asked women to serve excellently and embrace challenging projects.

The Global Chairperson of FirstBank Women Network, Olaitan Martins asked women to stop relegating their dreams.

She asked women to embrace training and embark on professional courses that could sharpen their careers and minds.

Punch reports that First Bank disclosed that Women Network aims at addressing the gender gap at senior levels and harnessing opportunities by allowing them to contribute to meaningful development.

First Bank unveils tallest building in Nigeria

The development comes as the bank unveiled Nigeria’s tallest structure, the new First Bank Headquarters at Eko Atlantic City.

FistHoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank Nigeria, has conducted a groundbreaking for its 43-storey head office building at Eko Atlantic City.

The ceremony shows the beginning of a transformative journey, reinforcing the financial services behemoth’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The new headquarters to show the class

The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind and features a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking services.

The CEO of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the event marked a significant step in its journey towards excellence.

He said the new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure, representing dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

Alebiosu said the development will be crucial in fostering economic growth and development across Africa.

First Bank changes name

The 130-year-old bank has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, focusing on quality customer service, and sustainable practice.

First Bank, which recently became FirstHoldCo from FBN Plc, has a robust international presence, operating subsidiaries in three continents.

Chairman Femi Otedola revealed that the event indicates the essence of collaboration and support from various sectors, bringing the bank’s ambition for the new headquarters to life.

The Nigerian billionaire and chairman of Geregu Power Plc thanked the bank’s customers for their unwavering support.

First Bank unveils new corporate identity

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Bank Holding Company(FBN Holding) has unveiled its new name, First HoldCo Plc (FirstHoldCo) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) marking a significant shift in its corporate identity.

The financial institution in recent months has made efforts to create a uniform identity across all its subsidiaries in Nigeria and abroad as it seeks to reposition its growth and brand strategically.

On the Nigerian Exchange, FBN Holdings Plc is now identified as First Holdco Plc.

