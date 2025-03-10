First Bank's parent company FirstHoldCo Plc has officially revealed its name and identity to the investing public

Checks show that the Nigerian Exchange showed changes to the company's ticker as it seeks to create uniformity

First Bank has also unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art and eco-friendly headquarters in Eko Atlantic

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

First Bank Holding Company(FBN Holding) has unveiled its new name, First HoldCo Plc (FirstHoldCo) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) marking a significant shift in its corporate identity.

The financial institution in recent months has made efforts to create a uniform identity across all its subsidiaries in Nigeria and abroad as it seeks to reposition its growth and brand strategically.

First Bank rebrands for uniform identity Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

On the Nigerian Exchange, FBN Holdings Plc is now identified as First Holdco Plc.

There is also a change to its ticker from FBNH to FirstHoldco

A ticker is a symbol, a unique combination of letters and numbers that represent a particular stock or security listed on an exchange.

The symbol is used to refer to a specific stock, particularly during trading. Trades are executed based on a company's ticker symbol, which is recorded in the exchange's trading system.

Why the change from FBN Holdings Plc to First HoldCo Plc?

First HoldCo in an earlier statement said that the rebranding would be effected across the group once the relevant regulatory approval had been given.

Part of the statement from the banking firm read:

"FirstBank, FirstHoldCo Plc will retain First Bank Nigeria Limited as its flagship brand while adopting new, unified names for its other subsidiaries in Asset Management, Capital Markets, Securities, Trusteeship, and Insurance Brokerage."

Group Managing Director Wale Oyedeji stated that the transition is significant for the company, marking a strategic shift toward future growth and innovation

"We have rebranded, and the transition to FirstHoldCo Plc marks a defining moment in our history as we embark on a bold path toward the future."

He added that the rebranding was not just a name change but a reaffirmation of the company's purpose, vision, and commitment to providing world-class financial solutions to its stakeholders.

FirstHold gets new identity on Nigerian Exchange Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Oyedeji further said the rebranding would unify the company’s identity across subsidiaries and regions, reinforcing its leadership position in Africa while maintaining a global presence.

He added:

"It strengthens our dedication to creating lasting value while preserving the trust and confidence that have shaped our relationships for over a century."

He further noted that within Nigeria, FirstHoldCo’s unified brand structure would strengthen operational synergies, enhance clarity in service offerings, and improve the delivery of tailored solutions for businesses and individuals nationwide.

He said:

"Internationally, it strengthens the Group’s position as a formidable organization, enabling us to capitalize on global market opportunities while reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in financial services."

"We are not just redefining a brand; we are shaping a legacy that seamlessly blends heritage with progress, tradition with transformation, and local impact with global reach."

First Bank unveils new headquarters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Bank has conducted a groundbreaking for its 43-storey head office building at Eko Atlantic City.

The ceremony shows the beginning of a transformative journey, reinforcing the financial services behemoth’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The company said the new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind and features a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng