Many Nigerian banks are now led by savvy female chief executive officers who are piloting them to greater heights

Their appointments as CEOs are a clear departure from the norm where male CEOs called the shots in Nigerian banks

Among the women are those who rose through the ranks after spending decades in the banking industry

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

For several years, the top ladder in Nigerian banks has been the exclusive preserve of men.

However, the tide is turning and there has been a flurry of appointments of female CEOs, marking a shift and a new era in the industry.

Female bank CEOs blazing the trail for posterity. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Facebook

Here are the top female bank CEOs in Nigeria

These savvy women are leading major financial institutions and redefining leadership, innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth in the financial services sector.

Their foresight and leadership are reshaping Nigeria’s economic landscape and inspiring the next generation of female executives.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe: Fidelity Bank

Onyeali-Ikpe, a lawyer, became Fidelity Bank’s first female CEO in January 2021, after joining the bank as Executive Director in 2015.

Under her, the bank has transformed, focusing on innovation and digital banking growth.

She has led Fidelity Bank’s international expansion, securing approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to acquire Union Bank UK.

Her leadership has earned her several awards, including Banker of the Year 2022, Best Banking CEO Nigeria 2023 by Global Banking and Finance Awards, and recognition among the top 25 CEOs in Nigeria in 2023.

Yemisi Edun: FCMB MD

A chemistry graduate, Edun became the first female CEO of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in 2021.

Before her appointment, she was the bank’s Chief Financial officer.

Under her, the bank has thrived and expanded its initiatives, especially supporting women entrepreneurs.

The bank’s SheVentures has funded over 50,000 women-led businesses.

The FCMB helmswoman was named Banker of the Year 2023 by Leadership Newspaper for her role in advancing SME financing and positioning the bank as a critical player in business credit facilitation.

Nneka Enwereji: Citibank CEO

Enwereji became Citibank Nigeria CEO in 2024, bringing over 31 years of experience, which spans markets, corporate and investment banking, transaction services, risk management, and operations.

Before becoming CEO, she was Citibank’s head of Global Network Banking across Africa.

Adaora Umeoji: Zenith Bank CEO

She became the tier-1 bank’s CEO in 2024, the first in the bank’s history.

Umeoji has over 30 years of experience in banking, 26 of which have been with Zenith Bank.

Before becoming Zenith Bank’s chief, Umeoji served as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2016, where she played a key role in its operational success.

Oluwatomi Somefun: Unity Bank CEO

An English Education graduate, Somefun, has led Unity Bank since August 2015, making one of the longest-serving female bank CEOs in Nigeria.

She was an executive director in charge of Lagos and Southwest regions.

Yetunde Oni: Union Bank CEO

An economist, Oni became Union Bank’s CEO in 2024. She previously served as the female CEO of Standard Bank in Sierra Leone.

According to BusinessDay, her career spans 30 years, starting at Prime Merchant Bank in 1991.

Top Nigerian bank CEOs chatting a new course for women in the banking industry. Credit: Novartis

Source: Facebook

She worked at Ecobank Nigeria as a Relationship Manager before leaving for Standard Bank Nigeria in 2005, where she led its commercial banking unit in West Africa.

First Bank begins a massive project in Nigeria’s newest city

Legit.ng earlier reported that FirstHoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank Nigeria, has conducted a groundbreaking for its 43-storey head office building at Eko Atlantic City.

The event indicates the start of a new journey, solidifying the financial services behemoth’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The new headquarters, touted to become Nigeria's Manhattan building, is designed with sustainability in mind and features a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng