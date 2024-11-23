Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative is building a the Abdul Samad Rabiu Centre for Corrosion Research at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources

The Vice Chancellor of the University mentioned that the center will contribute to local and international industries across the country

He said the center will empower researchers with technology for preventing corrosion, strengthen oil and gas industry practices

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Centre for Corrosion Research at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State, is now under development thanks to the efforts of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

The Federal University of Petroleum resources is receiving a N250 million grant to build this center. Photo Credit: Abdulsamad Rabiu

The university is receiving a N250 million grant to build this center as part of ASR Africa's Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS), which helps the nation's higher education institutions raise the caliber of their educational offerings.

Dr. Ubon Udoh, MD/CEO of ASR Africa, reaffirmed the dedication of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, to giving back to the African continent and leaving a lasting impression in the education sector during the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a release, he added that the university was chosen because of the high caliber of its educational offerings and its noteworthy contributions to oil and gas industry research and development.

Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the university's vice chancellor, expressed the institution's sincere appreciation to the chairman of the ASR Africa and BUA group for his kind donation of N250 million to establish the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center for Corrosion Research.

According to the Vice Chancellor's speech, the center will boost oil and gas sector practices, give students access to state-of-the-art training possibilities, and equip researchers with corrosion prevention technologies.

He said in a ThisDay report that the center will support both domestic and foreign businesses, establishing Nigeria as a pioneer in tackling the world's corrosion problems.

In his words,

“ASR Africa’s investment represents a remarkable commitment to advancing scientific research, supporting technological innovation, and addressing critical challenges within the oil and gas sector.”

The chairman of the BUA Group, an African philanthropist and businessman, is the creator of ASR Africa. ASR Africa was founded in 2021 and offers locally developed, impact-based, and sustainable solutions to developmental problems affecting social, educational, and health development in Africa.

