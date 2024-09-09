The country's four international airports' concession procedures have been canceled by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Festus Keyamo claimed that lawsuits and objections caused the former minister Hadi Sirika's procedure to be put on hold

The airports are Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Lagos; and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and others

The concessioning of the nation's four international airports by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been suspended by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, said that complaints and lawsuits had forced the suspension of former minister Hadi Sirika's process.

He made this claim over the weekend while inspecting the facilities at the E-Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Keyamo claimed that President Bola Tinubu had given the ministry permission to concession all international airports in the nation through new bids.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa are the airports to be concessioned, according to LEADERSHIP Sunday.

Nonetheless, the minister declared that the world's best airports will be granted concessions over the international airports.

“We are looking for the best partners in the world to come and collaborate with us in turning the airport around and running them professionally. And all will be to the ultimate benefit of Nigerians.

“We are going public very soon and it is going to be the best. I spoke to Mr. President about it. Mr. President said, Minister, go for the best. Nobody is interested in whoever is coming to do it.

The process that was done before, maybe you asked that there was a process before we came into office. We halted that process because there were complaints.

“I am sure you know that. There were litigations. People went to court. It was not transparent enough. But under this government, under Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, it is going to be as transparent as possible.

“The president gave us marching orders and said go and do it as transparently as possible. Look for the best bid, the best hands to come and turn around our efforts and run our airports. And that is where we are going ultimately,” he said.

According to him, the E-Wing's upgrades are intended to enhance customer happiness and raise public awareness of the government's zero-tolerance policy for extortion, touting, and harassment.

Construction of New 'Smart' International Airport

the construction work for Gusau International Airport, Zamfara state, officially commenced on Thursday, June 20.

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, said the new airport is designed to accommodate domestic and international flights.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the airport site on Kaura Namoda Road, Gusau, the governor said the airport will be smart and equipped with modern facilities.

