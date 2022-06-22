The list of best international airports in world for 2022 has been revealed and no Nigeria airport made the list

For Africa, the list is dominated by South African airports, Morroco, Rwanda airports and two Egyptian Airports

Nigeria has 32 airports, 26 of which are operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and five of which are functional international airports

The list of best international airports for 2022 in the world has been revealed by SkyTrax, an aviation rating firm.

Over 550 airports around the world was assessed, including Nigeria international airport.

For Africa, the Cape Town International Airport was crowned the best in Africa followed by Durban King Shaka another South African airport.

Passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

SkyTrax also recognised Cape Town airport for having the ‘Best Staff in Africa’ and the ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa., SABCnews reports.

What Makes an Airport The Best?

When looking at SkyTrax’s methodology, topics covered in the survey include terminal comfort, check-in, taxi availability, friendliness of airport staff, hygiene standards, getting through security, and many other performance indicators.

Best Airports in Africa 2022

Cape Town Durban King Shaka Johannesburg Mauritius Casablanca Marrakech Kigali Addis Ababa Cairo Bloemfontein

Top 10 airports in North America 2022: Skytrax

Seattle-Tacoma Vancouver Houston Hobby Houston George Bush Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Toronto Pearson Denver Atlanta San Francisco Montreal

In other news, Legit.ng reported many airports located across the country are currently idle with some welcoming one or no passengers in the last two years (2020 to 2021).

The airports according to the National Bureau of Statistics Enugu, Kaduna, Calabar, Sokoto, Jos, Yola, Ilorin, Minna, Makurdi, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi and Dutse all had no single passengers despite being listed as an international airports.

Minority Reps fumes, tasks Buhari on planned strike by airline operators

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress-led administration had been accused of failing Nigerians.

The allegation against the government and its representatives was made by the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

The caucus led by the lawmaker representing the Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South constituency in Delta state called on the president to take measures that would avert the impending strike action by airline operators in Nigeria.

