Total insurance companies in Nigeria increased from 54 to 67 in a most recent report

Niger Insurance and Standard Alliance Insurance are part of insurers whose businesses had been liquidated

This development follows an earlier increase in motor vehicle insurance

The National Insurance Commission's most recent numbers, which were recently obtained show that there are now 67 insurance companies with operating licenses in Nigeria.

According to data from NAICOM's website has revealed that the number of insurance providers increased from 54 to 67 in the most recent report.

This is coming after the regulator recently announced a hike in the premium rate for vehicle insurance in Nigeria effective from January 1, 2023.

According to the new rate, private vehicles, which paid an N5,000 premium for the N1 million Third-Party Damage (TPPD) limit, are required to pay an N15,000 premium for N3 million. In contrast, owners of good vehicles are to pay N20 million for N5 million, and staff buses must pay N20,000 for N3 million.

NAICOM said 67 insurers operating in Nigeria

According to NAICOM's report, the insurance firms consisted of 13 Life insurers, 27 General insurers, and 12 Composite. Similarly, there are 3 reinsurers, 4 Takaful, and 8 micro insurance companies.

Investment and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Spring Life, Unic Insurance, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, and Niger Insurance Plc were among the historic and contemporary insurance businesses that had been liquidated that were listed.

Recall that SICL Reinsurance Brokers Limited (SICL RE) recently became one of the latest entrants in the league of companies licensed to offer Reinsurance Brokerage services in Nigeria. Notably, SICL Re is a subsidiary of Standard Insurance Consultants Limited (SICL), an insurance broker in Nigeria.

The insurance are listed in the categories of life, general, composite, and takaful.

Insurers operating Life

African Alliance Insurance Company Ltd

Capital Express Assurance Limited

Coronation (Formerly Wapic) Life Assurance Limited

Custodian Life Assurance Limited

Enterprise Life Assurance Co. (Nigeria) Ltd

Sanlam Life Insurance Limited (Formerly FBN Life)

Heirs Life Assurance Ltd

Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd

Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited

Prudential Zenith Assurance Company Limited

Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc

Stanbic IBTC Insurance

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited formerly Metropolitan Life Insurance Nig. Ltd

Insurers operating general business

Anchor Insurance Company Ltd

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

Coronation (Formerly Wapic) Insurance Plc.

Custodian & Allied Insurance Limited

Sanlam General Insurance Limited (Formerly FBN Gen.)

Fin Insurance Company Limited

Guinea Insurance Plc

International Energy Insurance Plc

KBL Insurance Limited

Heirs Insurance Ltd

Tangerine General Insurance Ltd formerly (Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc)

Linkage Assurance Plc

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc

NEM Insurance Plc

Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC)

Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited

Prestige Assurance Plc

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company ltd

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc

Staco Insurance Plc

Sterling Assurance Nigeria Ltd

Sunu Assurances Plc (Formerly Equity Assurance)

Unitrust Insurance Nigeria Limited formerly Saham Unitrust Insurance Ltd.

Universal Insurance Plc

Veritas Kapital Assurance PLC

Zenith General Insurance Company Limited

Insurer operating general business

AIICO Insurance PLC

Alliance & General Insurance Plc

ALLIANZ (Formerly Ensure) Nigeria insurance Ltd

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

Cornerstone Insurance Plc

GoldLink Insurance Plc

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc

Industrial & General Insurance Company Plc

Lasaco Assurance Plc

Leadway Assurance Company Limited

NICON Insurance Plc

NSIA Insurance Limited

Insurers operating under General and Family Takaful

Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc

Noor Takaful Plc

Cornerstone Takaful Nigeria Limited

Salam Takaful Insurance Limited

Insurers operating under Composite

Goxi Microinsurance (State)

CHI Microinsurance (National)

Cassava Microinsurance

Shagamu Microinsurance

Creditstar Microinsurance Limited

Prudent Choice Microinsurance Limited

Lifeguard Microinsurance Limited

DOT Microinsurance Ltd

Yes Microinsurance Ltd

Insurers operating under Composite

Continental Reinsurance Plc

Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation

FSB Reinsurance Ltd

Insurers whose licenses are cancelled

Investment and Allied Ins. Co. Ltd

Spring Life

Unic Insurance

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc

Niger Insurance Plc

