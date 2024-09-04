Editor's note: Olusola Aluko highlights the significant skills gap in Nigeria's engineering sector, which hampers its ability to drive economic growth and technological innovation.

Imagine a Nigeria where crumbling infrastructure gives way to gleaming highways, where renewable energy powers bustling cities, and where innovative technologies drive economic growth. This vision is within reach, but it hinges on one critical factor: a skilled and dynamic engineering sector.

Addressing the Skills Gap in Nigeria’s Engineering Sector: A Call to Action - by Olusola Aluko

Source: UGC

Yet, despite its vast potential, Nigeria's engineering industry is held back by a glaring gap - a chasm between the skills of its workforce and the demands of a rapidly evolving world. As we strive to build a brighter future, it's time to confront this skills gap head-on and unlock the full potential of Nigerian engineers to shape the nation's destiny.

Nigeria's engineering sector faces a stark reality; a significant skills gap that threatens to undermine its growth and development. According to a publication in the Journal of Advanced Engineering Technology and Sciences, over 70% of Nigerian engineering graduates lack the practical skills required by industry employers. This gap is further exacerbated by a shortage of experts in critical areas like renewable energy (only 12% of Nigerian engineers specialize in this field) and cybersecurity (a staggering 90% of African businesses lack cybersecurity protocol).

The skills gap is not limited to technical skills alone. Soft skills like communication, project management, and teamwork are equally lacking.

Before delving into the engineering education content, it's crucial to examine the understanding of the entire engineering structure. Currently, there's a misconception about the roles within the engineering field. University engineering graduates are often criticized for lacking technical skills, while technical school graduates are expected to design simple structures. This misunderstanding stems from a mismatched and misunderstood engineering structure.

In reality, the engineering field comprises a triangle of university engineering graduates, polytechnic technology graduates, and technical school graduates, each with distinct responsibilities. None can fully discharge the duties of the others. A technician isn't trained to design, and an engineer isn't trained to construct with tools like spanners and screwdrivers. They all have an idea but are trained to focus differently. An engineer designs and conceptualizes ideas, a polytechnic technologist understands and works with technicians to implement designs, and a technician installs and constructs under the guidance of engineers and technologists.

However, many in the engineering field lack understanding of this simple structure, leading to round pegs in square holes. For instance, those installing electrical devices and cables in building constructions are technicians, not engineers. They should be technical college graduates with Federal Craft and trade test certificates.

Another reason for the skill gap is inadequate engineering educational training content. The focus is shifting across the engineering triangle, and university education should be dynamic enough to address pressing challenges and new trends. The content should change to support global changes. Currently, we appear rigid, learning obsolete content. Technical education is being suffocated, and the importance of craftsmen is being diminished. The Federal Technical Colleges of the 90s are now Federal Science and Technical Schools, focusing on science and neglecting the moral and necessity of craftsmen.

We must invest in developing a system that produces competent technicians who can build our houses, bridges, and towers under the guidance of engineers and technologists.

So, what drives this skills gap? One major cause is the inadequate education and training infrastructure. Nigeria's engineering education system is often criticized for being theory-focused, with limited emphasis on practical training. This is compounded by a lack of industry-academia collaboration, resulting in curricula that fail to address industry needs. For instance, a UNESCO report notes that only 22% of Nigerian engineering programs have industry partnerships.

This gap was encapsulated in an article by 4 Nigerians in the Journal of Advanced Engineering Technology and Sciences, where they highlighted the challenges of engineering education in Nigeria; Firstly, the engineering curriculum lacks the necessary updates to align with global standards, rendering Nigerian graduates less competitive on the international labour market. Secondly, many engineering graduates lack hands-on experience with tools, impacting their practical skills. Thirdly, deteriorating laboratories and outdated equipment in Nigerian institutions pose a significant concern, limiting the quality of practical education provided to engineering students.

Furthermore, the lack of collaboration between universities and industries in Nigeria impedes practical education and industry exposure essential for engineering students. The industries need the educational system to solve real, practical challenges, and the educational system needs the industries to generate revenue through royalties and provide industry experience for students before graduation. The manufacturing industry in Nigeria can present complex, practical challenges to universities and polytechnics to study and propose solutions, while hiring skilled technicians from technical colleges for adequate maintenance and troubleshooting. Currently, we are not leveraging this advantage, which guarantees a win-win situation for both sides.

Insufficient funding for education negatively impacts the quality and quantity of tertiary education, affecting engineering programs. The shortages of senior lecturers and an imbalance in the ranks of teaching staff, alongside issues of commitment and leadership within professional bodies, further strain engineering education. Limited resources for practical training led to predominantly traditional teaching methods, hindering the quality of graduates produced.

Another critical factor is the brain drain and emigration of skilled engineers. According to the International Organization for Migration, Nigeria loses an estimated 30,000 skilled professionals annually, including engineers, to developed countries. This exodus deprives the sector of experienced professionals, leaving a void that needs to be filled. Furthermore, the lack of government support and funding for education and training initiatives exacerbates the problem.

The consequences of these gaps are far-reaching. Nigeria's engineering sector struggles to deliver projects on time and within budget, with a reported 70% of projects experiencing delays or cost overruns. Moreover, the sector's inability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies hinders economic growth and competitiveness. Addressing these skills gaps is crucial to unlocking Nigeria's full potential and driving sustainable development.

Furthermore, the sector's inability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies also hinders economic competitiveness, making Nigerian businesses less competitive globally. This reduces the country's ability to attract foreign investment, leading to reduced economic growth and development. Furthermore, the lack of innovation and adaptation to emerging technologies limits the sector's ability to address critical challenges like climate change, energy security, and sustainable development.

Moreover, the skills gap leads to increased reliance on foreign expertise, resulting in capital flight and reduced economic benefits for Nigeria. This not only drains the country's resources but also limits the transfer of knowledge and skills to local engineers, perpetuating the skills gap. Additionally, reliance on foreign expertise reduces the sector's ability to develop local solutions to local problems, leading to reduced innovation and adaptation. At Atlas Copco, where I have the privilege of working, we have come to recognize the significance of local expertise over the years. As a result, the company has made a strategic decision to go 100% local in terms of employees. I am proud to have emerged as the first Nigerian General Manager and Managing Director of the company. Our team of engineers and technicians, all Nigerians, are fully trained and equipped to handle complex tasks. Whenever the need arises to bring in external expertise for specific interventions, our approach is to ensure knowledge transfer, enabling our local engineers and technicians to acquire the skills to resolve similar challenges independently in the future.

To address these consequences, it's essential to develop practical skills training programs that focus on emerging technologies and industry needs. This includes programs in renewable energy, cybersecurity, and data analytics, among others. Such programs will help engineers develop the skills required to address industry challenges and drive innovation and growth.

Industry-academia partnerships can help develop curricula that address industry needs and provide students with hands-on experience. This includes collaborative research projects, internships, and mentorship programs that bring together industry experts and academia. By working together, industry and academia can develop training programs that address the skills gap and drive innovation.

Government initiatives, such as scholarships and funding for education and training programs, can also help bridge the skills gap. This includes funding for research and development, as well as initiatives that promote STEM education and careers. By supporting education and training, the government can help develop the skills required to drive innovation and growth.

Mentorship programs, pairing experienced engineers with younger professionals, can help transfer knowledge and skills. This includes programs that pair experienced engineers with students, recent graduates, and early-career engineers. By sharing their experience and expertise, mentors can help develop the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and growth.

Suffice it to note that encouraging continuous learning and professional development through workshops, conferences, and online courses can help engineers stay up-to-date with industry developments and address the skills gap. This includes initiatives that promote lifelong learning, as well as those that support the adoption of new technologies and innovations.

In conclusion, addressing the skills gap in Nigeria's engineering sector requires a multi-faceted approach that involves government, industry, and academia. By working together, we can develop the skills required to drive innovation and growth, ultimately leading to reduced project delays, increased economic competitiveness, and improved economic growth and development.

Olusola Aluko is the General Manager and Managing Director at Atlas Copco Nigeria, a leading provider of industrial sustainable solutions like industrial air and gas compressors, vacuum and dewatering pumps, nitrogen and power solutions.

Source: Legit.ng