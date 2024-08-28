Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to Africa once more

The company intends to build ground stations on acres of property it has acquired in Nigeria

This is important to establish communication with the Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

By investing heavily in Nigeria's telecommunications infrastructure, Elon Musk's Starlink has once again shown its steadfast commitment to Africa.

Starlink intends to build ground stations on acres of property it has purchased in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Starlink

Source: UGC

The company has purchased acres of property in Nigeria with the intention of constructing ground stations, or Gateways, across the Country.

The Punch reported that Starlink is establishing additional ground stations in Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers States to improve connectivity and reduce latency.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With the goal of being fully operational by 2025, these strategically placed facilities will be essential in enabling contact with the Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth, which would improve data transmission and dramatically improve internet performance for Nigerian customers.

International interest and trust in Nigerian businesses have grown as a result of the successful collaboration between TD Africa, Konga, and Starlink. These agreements are resulting in increased internet penetration and improved connection for Nigerians.

Through its investment in Nigeria, Starlink is expected to expand its operations and aid in the growth of the nation. Starlink provides enhanced internet connectivity to companies, educational institutions, and individuals across Nigeria.

The potential benefits of this enhanced connectivity include the potential to close the digital divide, promote economic growth, and enhance access to healthcare and education.

Elon Musk Introduces Low-Cost Mini Starlink Dish

Legit.ng reported that SpaceX is set to launch the much-awaited Starlink mini dish, an innovative gadget that promises to revolutionise internet accessibility, especially in underprivileged areas.

The new product aims to give people in isolated areas—where physical connections are unfeasible and mobile connections only offer restricted bandwidth—access to satellite-based internet service.

The Starlink mini is regarded as a game-changer. It is substantially smaller and more portable than the existing 23.4-inch by 15.07-inch Starlink dish, which measures only 11.4 inches by 9.8 inches.

Source: Legit.ng