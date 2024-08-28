“Submit CV”: Wema Bank Announces 26 Exciting Job Vacancies, Invites Qualified Candidates
- Wema Bank Plc is seeking talented individuals who meet our requirements to join its workforce
- The bank is offering a range of positions across various departments, including information security and market & liquidity
- Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for any roles for which they meet the requirements
Wema Bank Plc, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the opening of various job positions across different departments.
The company is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.
How Wema Bank looking for new staff
According to the bank's website, the job is open to talented individuals who meet the requirements.
The company said:
"Wema Bank plc. is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to being the dominant digital platform in Africa.
"We are seeking talented problem solvers and decision makers to join our team.
"These openings are critical in driving effective problem-solving and making strategic decisions that contribute to the success and growth of our organization across different functions."
List of jobs available
- Human capital management
- Brands and marketing communication
- Information security
- Credit risk management
- Loan review and monitoring
- Market and liquidity
- Risk management
- Operational risk management
- Remedial asset management
- Application services and operations
- Automation and innovation
- Enterprise technology management
- Test profiles and system admin
- Branch service coordination
- Business process re-engineering
- Central operations and trade services
- Digital operations
- General admin services
- Property services
- Company secretarial and legal services
- Corporate transformation and innovation
- Executive office
- Internal audit
- Treasury
- Public sector
- Compliance and conduct
Qualifications for the roles
- Bachelor's degree in relevant field.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapt to changing priorities and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Benefits
- Healthcare
- Parental leave (paternity and maternity)
- Year-end bonus (13th month)
- Opportunities for professional development and growth
- Dynamic and collaborative work environment.
- Company events
- Competitive pay
- Leave allowance
To apply, interested candidates are to use this link.
