“Submit CV”: Wema Bank Announces 26 Exciting Job Vacancies, Invites Qualified Candidates
Money

by  Dave Ibemere 2 min read
  • Wema Bank Plc is seeking talented individuals who meet our requirements to join its workforce
  • The bank is offering a range of positions across various departments, including information security and market & liquidity
  • Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for any roles for which they meet the requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Wema Bank Plc, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the opening of various job positions across different departments.

The company is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.

Wema Bank workers in Nigera
Wema Bank needs workers to fill its Nigerian offices. Photo credit: Wema bank
Source: Getty Images

How Wema Bank looking for new staff

According to the bank's website, the job is open to talented individuals who meet the requirements.

The company said:

"Wema Bank plc. is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to being the dominant digital platform in Africa.
"We are seeking talented problem solvers and decision makers to join our team.
"These openings are critical in driving effective problem-solving and making strategic decisions that contribute to the success and growth of our organization across different functions."

List of jobs available

  1. Human capital management
  2. Brands and marketing communication
  3. Information security
  4. Credit risk management
  5. Loan review and monitoring
  6. Market and liquidity
  7. Risk management
  8. Operational risk management
  9. Remedial asset management
  10. Application services and operations
  11. Automation and innovation
  12. Enterprise technology management
  13. Test profiles and system admin
  14. Branch service coordination
  15. Business process re-engineering
  16. Central operations and trade services
  17. Digital operations
  18. General admin services
  19. Property services
  20. Company secretarial and legal services
  21. Corporate transformation and innovation
  22. Executive office
  23. Internal audit
  24. Treasury
  25. Public sector
  26. Compliance and conduct

Qualifications for the roles

  • Bachelor's degree in relevant field.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapt to changing priorities and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Benefits

  • Healthcare
  • Parental leave (paternity and maternity)
  • Year-end bonus (13th month)
  • Opportunities for professional development and growth
  • Dynamic and collaborative work environment.
  • Company events
  • Competitive pay
  • Leave allowance

To apply, interested candidates are to use this link.

Source: Legit.ng

