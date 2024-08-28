Wema Bank Plc is seeking talented individuals who meet our requirements to join its workforce

The bank is offering a range of positions across various departments, including information security and market & liquidity

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for any roles for which they meet the requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Wema Bank Plc, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the opening of various job positions across different departments.

The company is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.

Wema Bank needs workers to fill its Nigerian offices. Photo credit: Wema bank

Source: Getty Images

How Wema Bank looking for new staff

According to the bank's website, the job is open to talented individuals who meet the requirements.

The company said:

"Wema Bank plc. is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to being the dominant digital platform in Africa.

"We are seeking talented problem solvers and decision makers to join our team.

"These openings are critical in driving effective problem-solving and making strategic decisions that contribute to the success and growth of our organization across different functions."

List of jobs available

Human capital management Brands and marketing communication Information security Credit risk management Loan review and monitoring Market and liquidity Risk management Operational risk management Remedial asset management Application services and operations Automation and innovation Enterprise technology management Test profiles and system admin Branch service coordination Business process re-engineering Central operations and trade services Digital operations General admin services Property services Company secretarial and legal services Corporate transformation and innovation Executive office Internal audit Treasury Public sector Compliance and conduct

Qualifications for the roles

Bachelor's degree in relevant field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapt to changing priorities and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Benefits

Healthcare

Parental leave (paternity and maternity)

Year-end bonus (13th month)

Opportunities for professional development and growth

Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Company events

Competitive pay

Leave allowance

To apply, interested candidates are to use this link.

Lady shares tips on job interview questions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Canadian lady banker shared her insights on how to tackle some common questions.

She based her advice on her previous experience of working with various banks in Canada.

She recorded a video where she explained how to respond to some of the bank's queries.

Source: Legit.ng