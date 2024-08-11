The Ebonyi State government has concluded plans to float a new airline to enhance its newly completed international airport

An aide to the state governor, Leo Ekene Oketa, stated this recently and said the move would boost employment in the state

He said the state executive council has mandated the Commissioner for Trade and Investment to begin the process of acquiring aeroplanes

The Ebonyi State government has concluded plans to acquire commercial aircraft to enhance the growth and operations of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in the state.

The Special Assistant to the state Governor on New Media, Leo Ekene Oketa, recently disclosed this on his X page.

The state government moves to acquire three aircraft

Oketa said the state governor, Francis Nwifuru and the state’s executive council mandated the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Elechi Elechi Nnannia, to proceed with negotiations for procuring three aeroplanes for the state.

The governor’s aide stated that the move is connected to the state’s vision of launching an airline similar to Ibom Air.

Oketa disclosed that the state commissioner for aviation, Ngozi Obichukwu, announced that the process of making the newly completed runway at the airport viable is the launch of an airline, having finished the asphalt work on the runway.

The new plan will boost job creation

When asked about the viability of an airline in a state like Ebonyi, which has low literacy and a high poverty rate, Okete replied that the move would boost job creation and act as a potential route for the economy's growth.

Okete said:

“It’s a massive employment opportunity and a potential route for the growth of our state's economy. It will help boost investors' confidence in the state. An operational transport infrastructure is good for solving poverty issues and improving industrialisation. People will get jobs, and investors will find it easy and take us seriously to bring their money into the state.”

Ebonyi completes the International Airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obichikwu had hinted at the state government's plans to float an airline to boost the airport's operational efficiency.

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion and was part of the projects of the last governor, Dave Umahi.

The airport was deemed completed, but flight operations stalled due to the poor quality of the runway, which was constructed with concrete instead of asphalt.

According to reports, the new state government had invested over N20 billion into the airport to make it operational. The rehabilitation work on the runway has now been completed, and flight operations are expected to commence soon.

Reports say the commissioner stated that investors had already shown interest in giving the state an extra three aircraft and that the airport would boost the state's economic status.

NCAA to launch portal to track Air Peace, Max Air, and other airlines

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is set to launch a consumer protection portal to track real-time passenger complaints against airlines and the resolution process.

The Authority said it has commenced training its consumer protection officers and airline representatives on using the new portal.

