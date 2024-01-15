Chuba Okadigbo’s International Airport in Onueke in Ebonyi State is lmost ready for full operation

On September 26, 2023, Ebonyi State Government announced the approval of N13 Billion for the airport runway rehabilitation

The rehabilitation kicked off barely three months after it was constructed and commissioned by the former governor, David Umahi

The Ebonyi State Government has officially announced that the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport will commence full operations in May 2024.

Ngozi Obichukwu, the State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, disclosed this at the Presidential Lounge of the airport during an inspection of the Airport's Runway.

She noted that the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport will commence full flight operation after the completion of the asphalt laying of the runway.

Her words:

"We are making sure that the airways are safe, and the transporters that are using flight are equally safe. We commenced operations but we had a little challenge on the runway, where the airlines land and take off.

“We discovered that the runway needed to be asphalted because the flight does not require the concrete that we used.

“That’s why the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAN, requested us to change the runway pattern from concrete to asphalt. And the runway is being asphalted now. The governor is desirous to put the airport to perfect use and to make sure that Ebonyi is on the world map of travellers.

“We have finished scarification that will help to hold the asphalt. Technically, we are handling it. We thought that the project would be ready by August, but the way it is now, we are ready to start operation by May."

Chuba Okadigbo’s International Airport

The former governor, David Umahi, first commissioned the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in 2023 before the state government decided to carry out a runaway rehabilitation.

Speaking further on the progress so far, Obichukwu added:

“The State Government has paid only 30 per cent of the payment based on the advance payment. We make sure that the funds we release to them are guaranteed by a reputable bank and this has made them kick off the project. And they are moving at a high pace, and we all are happy.

“Upon the completion of the runway, the airport will emerge as a vital economic center, not only for Ebonyi state but for the entire South East region.

"Additionally, it will serve as a gateway for Nigerians residing abroad, enabling them to access Nigeria through the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport. The airport will also facilitate entry for neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad, and other African nations, fostering increased connectivity and collaboration.

“We will equally allow them to use our cargo. We will be exporting goods and services that are worth exporting through Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport.”

