Another European Country Announces 7,000 Jobs Vacancies, Invites Nigerians, Others To Apply
- There are over 7,000 job opportunities in Luxembourg across ten industries, such as banking, food production
- The jobs are available for both locals and foreigners, including Nigerians ready to relocate
- Over 90% of these vacancies are for permanent roles, with only 5% intended for temporary positions
Luxembourg has over 7,000 job openings across various industries, including banking and food production.
These positions are open to local residents and foreign nationals, including Nigerians seeking to relocate.
Luxembourg jobs
According to an update from the National Employment Agency (ADEM - Agence pour le développement de l’emploi) in Luxembourg, more than 90% of these vacancies are for permanent roles, with only a minority of 5% intended for temporary positions.
One advantage is that the country offers sponsorship for work visas to nationals from third-world countries under specific conditions.
Here, the industries currently in need of employees in Luxembourg:
- Information and Telecommunications Systems
- Accounting and Management
- Secretarial and Assistant Services
- Food Production
- Post-Construction
- Banking
- Warehousing, Load Handling, and Removals
- Service Industry (Hotel Catering, Tourism, Leisure)
- Pre-Design & Design (Construction)
- Industrial Cleaning
Here are some steps to get a work visa in Luxembourg
- Find a job
- Make an appointment at the embassy or consulate for your destination country.
- Prepare your documents
- Submit proof of the high professional qualifications necessary for the job or sector specified in the employment contract
- Provide an employment contract for a highly qualified position lasting one year or more.
- Submit your application
- Attend visa interview
Denmark invites Nigerians to apply for work permit
Legit.ng earlier reported that Denmark revised its positive list to lure foreign skilled workers as it moves to address its labour shortage.
The list refers to professions needing more skilled or highly qualified professionals.
According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, the list is updated twice yearly due to the ongoing labour monitoring between January and July.
