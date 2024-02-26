There are over 7,000 job opportunities in Luxembourg across ten industries, such as banking, food production

Luxembourg jobs

According to an update from the National Employment Agency (ADEM - Agence pour le développement de l’emploi) in Luxembourg, more than 90% of these vacancies are for permanent roles, with only a minority of 5% intended for temporary positions.

One advantage is that the country offers sponsorship for work visas to nationals from third-world countries under specific conditions.

Here, the industries currently in need of employees in Luxembourg:

Information and Telecommunications Systems

Accounting and Management

Secretarial and Assistant Services

Food Production

Post-Construction

Banking

Warehousing, Load Handling, and Removals

Service Industry (Hotel Catering, Tourism, Leisure)

Pre-Design & Design (Construction)

Industrial Cleaning

Here are some steps to get a work visa in Luxembourg

Find a job

Make an appointment at the embassy or consulate for your destination country.

Prepare your documents

Submit proof of the high professional qualifications necessary for the job or sector specified in the employment contract

Provide an employment contract for a highly qualified position lasting one year or more.

Submit your application

Attend visa interview

Source: Legit.ng