The Danish government has revised its list of skilled workers needed in the country

According to the updated list, foreign skilled workers needed include medical personnel, chefs, and lecturers

The list includes 72 openings for carpenters, welders, gardeners, and other artisanal expertise

Denmark has revised its positive list to lure foreign skilled workers as it moves to address the labour shortage in the country.

The list refers to professions needing more skilled or highly qualified professionals.

Denmark announces 72 openings for foreign workers

According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, the list is updated twice yearly due to the ongoing labour monitoring between January and July.

The list comprises jobs for persons with a higher education and skilled workers.

It also contains 72 job titles reserved for people with higher education, while skilled workers have 38 openings.

Foreigners who have a job in the country are part of the positive list for people with a higher education and are qualified to apply for residence and work permits in Denmark under the initiative.

The areas include the military, business and administrative positions, production and service, healthcare, teaching and education, economics, law and social sciences, information communication and technology, and engineering.

Foreigners with expertise in healthcare, personal service, personal care, building and trade, metal, and machinery are also needed.

Germany and Canada relax laws to welcome immigrants

Others in the categories include business professionals, secretaries, clerks, assistants, welders, carpenters, chefs, paramedics, service technicians, and real estate.

Reports say that in previous months, Germany and Canada have relaxed visa procedures and amended immigration rules to lure more foreign workers as they battle labour shortage.

In June 2023, the German parliament introduced an opportunity card, allowing foreign workers without jobs to come to the country for a year to search for employment.

In November 2023, Canada said it sought about 485,000 immigrants in 2024, including skilled workers and caregivers.

Canada announces changes to temporary foreign workers scheme, Nigerian students affected

Legit.ng reported that Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, has disclosed that the country may impose restrictions on temporary foreign workers beginning in January 2024 to manage population growth and the housing crisis in the country.

The reforms would affect international students, including Nigerians and other foreign workers.

Miller announced this during a press briefing as he unveiled plans to limit the entry of temporary foreign workers into the country.

