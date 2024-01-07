Estonia, one of the world’s most online countries, is asking foreign skilled workers to apply for work visa

The country opened a work visa opportunity for foreigners to apply as it battles labour shortages

It said it has opportunities in 23 in-demand sectors, such as healthcare, agriculture, and engineering.

One of the world’s most online countries, Estonia, has opened visas for foreign skilled workers with 23 most sought-after jobs across various fields, including healthcare, dentistry, agriculture, and engineering, in 2024.

The country known for its streamlined work visa application process and acceptance rates is one of the most accessible destinations for skilled professional opportunities in Europe.

Estonia has one of Europe's lowest visa applications

Estonia stated that having comparatively lower visa applications than other countries would absorb a more foreign-skilled workforce in 2024.

According to reports, about 12,040 job vacancies were disclosed by Statistics Estonia, an 8.7% decline from the year before. Still, despite the decline, the country continues to struggle against workforce shortages across various sectors.

Job shortages are apparent in specific sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, and technology.

Top positions for application

It also listed 23 in-demand jobs for foreign skilled workers: wood treaters, specialists, medical practitioners, refuse sorters, physiotherapists, pharmacists, paper products machine operators, nursing professionals, mobile farm and forestry plant operators, and mixed crop and livestock laborers.

The country also needs metal production process controllers, messengers, package deliverers, luggage porters management and organization analysts, inland and coastal waters, fishery workers, ICT and trappers, and healthcare assistants.

Other openings are:

General medical practitioners.

Fishery and aquaculture labourers.

Chemical products plant and machine operators.

Per the report, the professions are highly competitive, and average salaries differ. The country is known for its affordability and stands out, where living costs are generally lower than in any other European neighborhood.

