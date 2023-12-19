Telecommunication companies have set a deadline for Nigerians who have not yet linked their SIM cards with their NIN

Upon the expiration of the deadline, customers of MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, and other telecommunication providers will be blocked

The blocked SIM cards will not be able to make or receive calls, nor will they be able to send text messages

The Nigerian Communications Commission has instructed telecommunications giants, including MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, to implement full network barring on all phone lines not linked to national identification numbers (NINs).

According to the directive, the telcom operators must ensure all subscribers on their network must have submitted their NINs by February 28, 2024.

NCC instructs MTN, Airtel, others to bar sim cards without NIN Photo credit: ra-photos

Source: Getty Images

In addition, those who had submitted their NINs but have not been verified are also to be fully barred.

The directives Legit.ng understands will affect millions of Nigerians across all networks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Data from the NCC website showed 220.7 million(220,715,961) telecom subscribers in Nigeria as of August 2023.

This is compared to 98.7 million total registrations and unique numbers issued as of April 2023 based on National Identity Management Commission data.

Those affected can still regain access to their lines only if they secure their NIN and link.

What is MTN saying on barring subscribers?

In a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Legit.ng, MTN said:

"MTN Nigeria Communications PLC wishes to inform that the NCC has mandated the implementation of full network barring on all phone lines lacking submission of National Identity Numbers (NINs) and those with unverified NINs.

"This directive is part of an industry-wide measure that necessitates the barring of phone lines without submitted NINs by 28th February 2024.

"Additionally, lines with submitted but unverified NINs, specifically those with five or more connections, will face barring by 29th March 2024.

" For lines with less than five connections linked to an unverified NIN, the deadline for barring is set at 15th April 2024.

"It is essential to note that all affected subscribers must undergo verification (biometrics and biodata) before their lines can be unbarred.

"This action follows the NCC's earlier directive on 4th April 2022, which required operators to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers without linked NINs."

MTN says its 5G service is now live at 190 sites across Nigeria

Recall that Legit.ng reported that MTN has said it switched on its highly awaited fifth generation (5G) internet service at 190 sites across Nigeria but mostly in Lagos and Abuja, with some users saying that internet speeds of up to 1.48 per second.

Reports say that by October, it is expected that MTN’s 5G will be operating at 500-600 sites in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng