TAAG Angola Airline has said it is beginning daily flights to Nigeria on January 8, 2024

The company stated that Nigeria is one of its prime destinations and an essential route for its commercial activities in Africa

The airline said that it is committed to serving the Nigerian market as it is one of its important markets

TAAG Angola Airlines has revealed that flight schedules between the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Luanda Quatro de Fevereiro Airport, Angola, will go daily starting January 8, 2024.

The company wants greater availability and mobility options for its passengers and customers.

Angola Airlines begins daily operations in Nigeria Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The airline promises increased flights to Lagos

According to a statement by the airline, Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest economies, and Lagos is one of its main regional destinations, with growing market demands, especially corporate passengers.

The statement said.

“Currently, the Luanda-Lagos route has five weekly frequencies, namely on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, operated by Boeing 737-700 aircraft, with 120 passengers’ total capacity (102 in economy class and 12 in business class).

Per the statement, a positive impact and people mobility between Angola and Nigeria is expected. Luanda is strengthening its status as an essential hub for regional and international connections provided by TAAG Angola Airlines.

More foreign airlines begin frequent flights to Lagos route

Punch reports that the airline has been upgrading the network, leveraging the connectivity to regional routes such as Sao Tome Island, Windhoek, Pointe-Noire, and Maputo.

It said it was committed to providing quality and convenient services to customers, placing Angola as the preferred destination or hub for regional and international connections.

The airline was founded in 1938 and has connected Angolans via domestic and international connections, leading the Angola aviation market and flying to 12 domestic and 13 international destinations with passengers and cargo.

FG offsets part of foreign airlines' funds

This comes as the Nigerian government revealed that it has paid part of backlogs to foreign airlines.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks.

The Apex bank made this known in a statement by Hakama Sidi Ali, its acting director of the corporate communications department, over the weekend in Abuja.

This brings the total backlog of forex cleared in the last three months to $2 billion, according to a New Telegraph report.

This comes after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in an interview, highlighted that international airlines faced challenges over trapped ticket revenues in Nigeria and other countries.

It stated that if the situation was not quickly resolved, it could lead to foreign airlines exiting the country.

In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated that the total airlines' trapped funds were $792 million.

