Zenith Bank has disclosed that its plan to start operations in a Paris branch as part of its global footprint expansion drive

This comes after the bank earlier announced that it was processing a license for a presence in France

The bank currently operates in the United Kingdom, UAE, China, The Gambia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone

Zenith Bank has furthered its commitment to expanding its global footprint into the European market.

Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank chairman and founder told the agency that Brexit has made France a strategic location for the bank. Photo Credit: Zenith Bank

The largest Nigerian bank by market capitalization is not backing down in its plan to open a Paris branch. It told The Africa Report that this would come to fruition in early 2024.

France as the perfect location

In his recent interview with the agency, Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank chairman and founder, told the agency that Brexit has made France a strategic location for the bank as a European gateway.

He stated that investors from Nigeria looking for good investment opportunities would likely consider staying away from London.

He said:

“They will want to set up in Europe, and France is the obvious choice.”

Bank’s expansion drive for the next five years.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the bank was processing a license for a presence in France, as disclosed by Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, in an interview with World Finance.

Onyeagwu stated that this is part of the bank’s expansion drive for the next five years.

He added that this would allow the bank to create massive dexterity in its platforms by leveraging very strong IT capability to extend its franchise and products to address different verticals in the business space.

He said:

“Next five years we also want to expand our franchise – currently we are processing our licence for a presence in France that will see us getting one or two presence in Francophone African markets. We expect that retail and digital banking, in the next five years, should almost be 50/50 with our corporate commercial banking business.

With its parent company in Nigeria, the bank currently operates in the United Kingdom, UAE, China, The Gambia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

