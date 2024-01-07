International airlines operating in Nigeria are reportedly planning to sell their tickets in dollar

The decision is in reaction to the rising trapped funds yet to be cleared with the Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country, making it an important destination for over 22 foreign airlines

Some foreign airlines in Nigeria have reportedly announced plans to sell tickets in US dollars.

They hope the move will help reduce the existing challenge of trapped ticket revenue currently inaccessible within the country.

In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated that the total airlines' trapped funds were $792 million.

Airlines plan to sell tickets in dollar

Newstelegraph reports that the foreign airlines made their intention known on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

The report added that the Nigerian officials accepted the plan to sell in dollars as a win-win tactic to appease foreign airlines that had threatened to withdraw from Nigerian airspace.

Qatar Airlines is said to have already implemented dollar ticket sales, while other foreign airlines will follow suit soon as activities resume fully in the new year.

Legit.ng reported that Turkish Airlines, Emirate Airlines, British Airways, and a host of foreign airlines recently warned of their imminent exit from Nigeria if funds trapped in the country were not released soon.

