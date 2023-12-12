PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has reacted to reports suggesting it is planning to close down operation

This clarification comes in response to reports indicating the company's delisting from the Nigerian exchange and the possibility of a takeover

PZ is a leading consumer goods company that has been operating in the country for over 100 years

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has debunked several media reports that it plans to exit Nigeria.

The nation reports that a senior company official said that shareholders have decided to continue operations in Nigeria.

PZ Cussons not leaving Nigria Photo credit: PZ

Source: Facebook

PZ for 125 years have been in operation in Nigeria, and the reports claim that the shareholders wants to consolidate their over 124 years business cycle in Nigeria.

The official noted that the further noted that the board of directors of PZ has also resolved in their last Annual General Meeting that they were not exiting Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Senior Official said unlike the other companies that were leaving, Nigeria is an important market.

The official was quoted as saying:

“we are not going anywhere.” Although everybody has difficulty, you have to think of what you have benefitted from the country for that length of time.”

He admitted that the board has however decided buy-off the minority shareholders, adding that discussions are on to agree on price.

PZ unclaimed dividends

Meanwhile in another development, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has called over 60,000 unclaimed dividends, urging them to come forward and claim their entitlements.

A notice posted and seen by Legit reads:

"This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders that the list of unclaimed dividends for PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc ( the company) has been published and can be accessed on our investors' portal via this link: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeriainvestors/.

"We implore affected members to contact the Registrars, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited, Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos, P.M.B 12692, Marina Lagos or via email at info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com. We request our shareholders to kindly update their records and advise the Registrars of their updated information, including their bank account details for the payment of their dividends."

VFD Group PLC officially announces intention to list on NGX

VFD Group Plc is pleased to announce its intention to list on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), according to Legit.ng report.

This strategic move will allow the company to gain access to public equity markets, increase its visibility, and strengthen its financial position.

The company has a diverse portfolio of investments in various sectors, including banking, technology, media, energy, and real estate. Previously, the Group had been listed on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange since 2020.

Source: Legit.ng