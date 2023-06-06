VFD Group Plc is pleased to announce its intention to list on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). This strategic move will allow the company to gain access to public equity markets, increase its visibility, and strengthen its financial position.

VFD Group Plc is a leading proprietary investment company with a proven track record of generating attractive returns for its investors through a variety of investment strategies. The company has a diverse portfolio of investments in various sectors, including banking, technology, media, energy, and real estate. Previously, the Group had been listed on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange since 2020.

Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director of VFD Group, stated, "We are excited to take this next step in the evolution of our company, “Listing on a major stock exchange will give us access to a larger pool of investors, enhance our profile, and provide superior returns to our investors."

With the intention of listing on the NGX, the company will delist from the NASD. The listing is subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. VFD Group will provide additional updates as the listing process progresses.

