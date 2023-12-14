The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that the currency in circulation is sufficient

The apex bank stated that the currency in circulation is over N3 trillion, and there was no reason for cash scarcity experience in some parts of the country

Nigerians have been urged not to panic about the availability of cash during the festive season

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it is currently addressing reported cases of cash scarcity in some parts of the country.

This was disclosed by Hakama Sidi-Ali, the acting director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

CBN blames hoarders for cash scarcity Photo credit: Karen Kasmauski

Source: Getty Images

According to Sidi-Ali, there is N3.4 trillion cash in circulation in the country, enough to meet Nigerians' daily transactions.

She, therefore asked Nigerians not to panic during the festive season.

Her words:

“There is indeed an increase in currency in circulation. From N1 trillion in February 2023, we have seen a rise to over N3.4 trillion as of December 11, 2023.

"This demonstrates that enough cash is available, but unfortunately, it’s not circulating due to apprehension among some individuals.”

Regarding the difficulties Nigerians have faced in past and present cash shortages, Sidi-Ali expressed the CBN's dedication to resolving the matter.

She said:

“We empathise with the recent and past experiences of Nigerians. The CBN assures everyone that we have adequate cash to meet daily transaction needs, even during the upcoming festive season.”

CBN names those behind naira scarcity

Speaking further, Sidi-Ali named hoarders as the reason for the cash scarcity.

She noted that many of the hoarders are worried due to the challenges experienced during the Naira redesign project.

She noted:

“The CBN was monitoring the situation and had released sufficient cash to its branches across the country for onward distribution to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).”

Ali therefore urged Nigerians to exercise patience while the CBN implements measures to ensure wider cash availability.

CBN spokesperson added:

"This includes ongoing efforts to improve cash distribution channels and address logistical challenges."

CBN orders banks to restrict accounts without BVN, NIN

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the CBN directed that all funded accounts without a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number be restricted.

This was disclosed in a circular to all commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks and other financial institutions and mobile money operators.

The December 1, 2023 circular, which applies to all institutions regulated by the CBN, ordered banks to place a "Post No Debit or Credit" on any unfunded account.

Source: Legit.ng