Respite for Nigerian businesses trying to obtain approvals from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria

SON has launched an EDER system technology to streamline the payment and receipt process

The service that SON is hoping will aid in the actualization of the federal government's Ease of Doing Business policy

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has established a mechanism that will complete the process of developing and deploying its Electronic Demand Note and Electronic Receipts (EDER) technology.

Mallam Farouk Alim, the Director of SON disclosed this while speaking on TVC’s Your View on Friday, October 10, 2023.

According to him, e-Demand Note Service Platform will be launched on November 1, 2023

Benefits of SON e-Demand Note Service Platform

According to Alim, the e-demand note service platform will transform Nigeria's business environment and bring an end to office base processing,

He also noted that it will offer better ways of doing business, promote the government’s trade policies and leverage viable opportunities, among others, Newstelegraph reports.

Explaining further SON's DG added that EDER is an online payment scheme designed to offer an end-to-end transactional experience for all its customers and business partners as well as internal organisational functions.

His words:

"The online payment system and receipting format for customers are intended to reduce the time spent on visiting SON offices and create a transparency and accountability-based process.

“This electronic mode of business payments and receipts provides ease of transfer, instant transfer, reduced hand-to-hand exchange of paper money as benefits to all users besides payments without compromise and a payment system that removes multiple data entry errors.”

“The essence of the E-demand notes and receipts is to promote the Federal Government’s policy on “Ease of Doing Business” where accountability and transparency is the watchword.”

More details about E-demand notes

While providing an overview of the technology, SON’s Director of Finance and Administration, Tam George, said EDER is to make the process of payment and collection of receipts already in place become electronic.

George explained that if SON gives you any service, the prices are given and you are issued a demand but instead of manual demand notes, the demand notes are issued electronically.

He said:

“That electronic platform is then linked to Remita. So, before anybody goes to the bank, the bank is already aware of what you paid for. So, from there, the Remita platform will send a message to the electronic receipt platform and the receipt will be issued to you electronically.

“The prices are standardized and there is no room for leakages. The customer or client that will be coming will no longer move from office to office to collect receipts. For example, in Apapa (Lagos) your services will be provided, you get there to get a Demand Note, go to the bank to pay and get back to the same office which is cumbersome.

“But now, the Demand Note will be issued to you in the comfort of your home, you will make payment electronically from the comfort of your home, you will receive the receipt from the comfort of your home, and then your goods or services will be delivered, no need to come to our office"

