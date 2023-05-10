SON has launched a technology solution to combat the proliferation of substandard products in Nigeria

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has launched a technology initiative to arrest the influx of fake and counterfeit products into the Nigerian market.

This move follows the alarming rise of counterfeit and low-quality products in the Nigerian market, which have not only caused economic losses but also posed significant threats to the well-being of consumers, NAN reports.

DG of Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Malam Farouk Salim, SON's Product Authentication Mark Photo credit - SON

According to the Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, the technology, known as Product Authentication Mark (PAM), will ensure that all imported and manufactured products meet the requirements of the relevant standards.

Salim said:

The authentication of products through PAM would block smugglers from importing or manufacturing substandard products in Nigeria.

SON will continue to facilitate trade, to ensure that importers' and manufacturers products meet the required standards around the world.

The PAM will also help consumers detect and reject substandard goods in the market, also increase productivity, employment of labour, wealth creation and improve security of lives and properties.

SON's battle with substandard products in Nigeria

As the guardian of quality and standards in Nigeria, SON has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its mission to combat the menace of substandard products.

The organisation has taken several measures, including the establishment of a task force to carry out routine inspections and enforce compliance with quality standards.

The rampant influx of substandard products has led to an increasing concern for public safety, as many of these products fail to meet basic safety requirements and pose grave dangers to the consumers.

The situation has also had an adverse effect on the economy, as it has led to a decrease in the competitiveness of locally-made products and a loss of revenue for the government.

SON's campaign to tackle the issue of substandard products is a timely and much-needed intervention that will serve to protect the interests of both consumers and manufacturers.

By ensuring that only products that meet the required standards are allowed into the Nigerian market, SON is not only safeguarding public health but also promoting fair competition and supporting local industries.

Mr Tersoo Orngudwem, Director Product Certification, SON, who also spoke at the event said PAM would enable manufacturers to sell authentic products and also help consumers identify original products.

