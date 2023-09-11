The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has launched an app to monitor power outages

The Commission revealed that the new app will enable it to monitor DisCos' compliance across Nigeria

NERC Chairman Sanusi Garba said the app is in a pitot stage with AEDC

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has released an application allowing electricity consumers to report power outages and disruptions across Nigeria.

NERC's Chairman, Sanusi Garba, stated that the development aligns with the Commission's promise to improve service delivery to consumers in Nigeria.

FG launches power outage reporting app Credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

NERC gives DisCos timelines within which to resolve complaints

He said the agency recently launched a new consumer protection regulation that provides timelines within which distribution firms must resolve customers' complaints.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He revealed that the app launch will assist the Commission in monitoring if DisCos complies with its directives.

According to Garba, NERC originally designed the app to sample the country's power supply quality.

The NERC boss said the Commission decided that live data effectively monitored DisCos nationwide.

New app meant to monitor power supply quality

He asked Nigerians to use the app to channel their complaints, stating that NERC would respond promptly.

He assured that there will be a national launch for all DisCos across Nigeria soon.

Gaba revealed that the app is in the pilot stage and undergoing a test run using Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

According to TheCable, NERC is using Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to run tests on the app, promising that every DisCo in Nigeria will have its version in the coming months.

App makes debut in Abuja

The Chairman of AEDC, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, said that the app is a product of a partnership that will ensure mutual benefits for electricity consumers in Nigeria.

He said:

"I dare say feedback from our customers is actually for the distribution company, what I would call our feedstock," the AEDC chair said.

"It is the raw material that we need to be able to deliver the services.

Recently, NERC hiked the price of pre-paid meters in Nigeria to N81,000 for a single phase.

It said the reason is to meet the current realities in Nigeria.

The development follows a report by the National Bureau of Statistics that DisCos in Nigeria Generated about N15.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

After raising cost of prepaid meters to N81k, NERC orders DisCo to open customer care centres

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has mandated electricity distribution companies (Discos) to establish consumer engagement platforms.

The Discos are expected to set up the platform within the next three months, beginning from September 1, 2023.

The directive was contained in a document from NERC, with order number: NERC/2023/006, and titled, ‘Order on deployment of customer engagement platforms’ Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng