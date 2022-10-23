UAE has asked Nigerians to no longer apply to come to the country after imposing a total visa ban

The latest development continues the ongoing rift between Nigeria and the Middle East country

A Nigerian woman who posted on Twitter about her ordeal at Dubai airport and other Nigerians detained has been sent to jail

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities have imposed a visa ban on Nigerians.

The Nation reports that the middle east country notes that all submitted applications will be rejected and fees non-refundable.

The development is the latest in a series of back and forth between the Nigerian authorities and the UAE immigration authorities on visa restrictions and their engagement with Nigerians who wish to visit.

Nigerians will no longer get UAE visa ban photo credit: Presidency

According to reports, Dubai authorities announced the latest development in a notice issued on Friday to its trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agencies.

Why the ban on Nigerians traveling to Dubai

Although no reason was given for the ban, the Dubai authorities declared that all applications were on-hold until issues between the UAE Government and the Nigerian Government are resolved.

The latest decision by the UAE immigration authorities is bad news for all Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

The notice to Nigerian travel agents partly said:

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.’’

Woman detained at Airport sent to Jail

In a related development, a Nigerian woman identified as @dunchichi on Twitter has been reportedly sentenced to a one-year jail term by the United Arab Emirates government for a social media post showing how some Nigerian nationals were illegally detained at Dubai international airport.

Legit.ng had reported that @dunchichi posted on Twitter how she was detained together with other Nigerians despite possessing a valid visa.

She wrote:

"I'm at Dubai international airport and myself and some tiger Nigerians with valid Visas are being held in a room hours after arriving with no explain and no information on what we can do. Please help me. There's more than 20 of us"

A Twitter user @jerrydoubles revealed who claimed to be her relative, on Saturday announced that @dunchichi had been sent to jail for an offense relating to her earlier post in Dubai.

Although it is yet unclear exactly why, but @jerrydoubles linked her arrest to her post.

Source: Legit.ng