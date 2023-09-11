President Bola Tinubu has informed Nigerians about the outcome of his meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirate.

In a tweet after the meeting, President Tinubu disclosed that his meeting with the Arab president has resulted in five bilateral agreement with between Nigeria and the UAE.

The deals are listed below:

Immediate suspension of the visa ban that the UAE had placed on Nigerian travelers Flight schedules resumption in and out of Nigeria by the Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airlines, adding that Nigerian government would not make any immediate payment. Investment deals worth several U.S. dollars would be pumped into the Nigerian economy by the UAE government, and it will covered multiple sectors including agriculture and defence. A joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the UAE and Nigeria. Details of this to be communicated to Nigerians in the coming weeks. The two countries have made the commitment to normalize and enhance their relations fostered by collaboration between President Tinubu and the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Source: Legit.ng