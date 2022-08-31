Despite holding a visa, many Nigerians attempting to go to Dubai are denied entry at various the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airports

Some of those affected have resorted to social media to request assistance, saying that they are being held in a room

The UAE government has been very strict with young Nigerians entering the country in recent weeks

Following the refusal of entry by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), more young Nigerians have gone to social media to seek assistance.

In recent weeks, videos and photographs have emerged online depicting Nigerians, particularly those under the age of 35, being forced to sleep at airports.

This follows stiffer visa regulations introduced by United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Nigerians.

Dubai International Airport Credit: Maremagnum

Source: Getty Images

The new rules followed a recent public disturbance by some Africans, most of whom were allegedly Nigerians in Dubai.

You will recall that a video emerged last week, in which some African youths, believed to be Nigerian nationals, were seen fighting in a Dubai community and destroying public properties.

UAE changes Visa requirements for Nigerians

Following the incidents, UAE announced three new Nigerian requirements mandatory for all visa applicants to provide.

The three updated requirements are hotel reservation/place of stay in UAE, six-month bank statement, and return flight ticket.

While the UAE government did not state any specific reason for the new requirement, travel experts have said the decision was taken to reduce the influx of persons with criminal intent into the country.

The measure appears to have failed to deter Nigerians from entering the country, and airport authorities have chosen to do the profiling themselves at the airport.

Nigerians react

Abiodun Bello said:

"What are you guys looking for in Dubai. They made their immigration information very clear that they will only allow family to enter not single person but you guys ignored and ventured on the wasted journey"

omole_remilekun added:

"Sorry for the situation you people found your in Dubai, but let me tell you the bitter truth eeh from that room that you people are, you're all coming back to Nigeria accordingly depending on the flight that you travel with. I have similar issue in Bahrain in July before I know"

