Two pieces of equipment acquired by the Nigerian government for the Nigerian Aviation College in Kaduna are rotting away

The Boeing 737NG aircraft and firefighting simulators installed at the college are said to have been unused in the past three years

Both equipment are reportedly worth over N12.2 billion and were acquired in 2020

The Boeing 737NG aircraft and firefighting simulator installed at the Nigerian College Aviation of College in Zaria, Kaduna State by the Federal Government is reportedly rotting away at the school due to non-utilisation.

Daily Independent reported that the situation may be due to the security situation in Kaduna State.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Equipment estimated at N12.2 billion waste away

Findings reveal that the two pieces of equipment are valued at N12 billion in the market and have been unused for years after purchase.

Per the investigation, a typical B737 simulator costs between $6 million and $8 million, depending on the spec.

The report said the Nigerian government bought a multi-functional firefighting simulator equipment purchased at the cost of 11.5 million pounds from the UK was brought into Nigeria in 2020.

The newspaper quotes sources from the Nigerian College of Aviation saying that the government bought the equipment to boost the college's IGR, increase its capacity, and reduce Forex dependence and capital flight.

Equipment meant for revenue generation

According to former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the college would make several million in revenue from utilising the equipment.

The report said the equipment was initially planned for Lagos before being redeployed to Kaduna.

Most operators in Nigeria use Boeing aircraft, making the machines very viable.

Two International airports left out of sharing of firefighting trucks

The development follows a revelation that two international airports in Nigeria were left out in sharing a recently acquired firefighting truck by the Ministry of Aviation.

The N12 billion firefighting trucks were distributed to Abuja, Kano, and Lagos international airports, leaving out the Port Harcourt International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

The development raised concerns among aviation experts, who said the story is a clear violation of the national character as contained in the constitution.

