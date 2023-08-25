President Bola Tinubu has expressed a desire to find a solution between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates

In 2022, the Middle Eastern country decided to cease issuing visas to Nigerians, and its airline suspended operations

Discussions have already commenced with UAE's ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi. Tinubu aims to intervene and resolve these issues

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a quick resolution of disagreements between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates government.

Tinubu has also expressed his desire to personally intervene in the dispute as he wants quick resolutions.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022, while Emirates suspended flights due to an inability to repatriate funds.

Tinubu shows interest in finding solution

Reuters reports that in a statement from the presidency, Tinubu met with the UAE's ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

The statement reads:

"We must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues."

Al-Shamsi was quoted in the same statement as saying;

"We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved."

Emirates funds trapped in Nigeria

Emirates Airline just like many foreign companies have their revenue trapped in Nigeria due to a lack of forex supply.

In March, the airline said it has "substantial" revenue trapped in Nigeria and has made slow progress in repatriating the blocked funds.

According to data from The International Air Transport Association (IATA) at least $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country is trapped in Nigeria.

These challenges is one of the reasons the cost of traveling is becoming more expensive.

