Akanu Ibiam International Aiport in Enugu and Port Harcour Internationa Airport in Rivers did not benefit from the recently acquired fire trucks

The N12 billion fire trucks acquired by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN were distributed among three international airports

The MMIA in Lagos received four of the trucks, while Kano and Abuja International Airports received six respectively

Two of the five international airports in Nigeria, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, are not beneficiaries of the recently distributed fire trucks purchased by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Legit.ng reported that the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari bought 10 fire trucks for the nation’s international airports.

Federal government ignores two important airports in South South and South East Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians question purchase of fire trucks as Lufthansa diverts light from PH

The N12 billion fire trucks caused outrage among Nigerians, who protested the amount used for their purchase.

Leadership reported that Lufthansa Airline diverted its flight from Port Harcourt International Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in July 2023.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by NAMA revealed that the Port Harcourt airport reduced its fire category from Level seven to Level six, which means a large aircraft cannot not operate at the airport.

The report by NOTAM indicated that the airport also downgraded the approach lighting system, meaning high visibility will be needed for landing in bad weather inclement weather.

Insurance premium rises among airports with inadequate fire equipment

According to aviation experts, the notice would lead to a spike in the issuance of insurance premiums to the Port Harcourt airport and others in Nigeria.

Reports say that the ten fire trucks were shared among Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, and Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, leaving out Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

It was not known why the two important airports in the area were ignored.

Lagos gets lion share of the trucks

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos received four, while Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Aminu Kano International Airport received three, respectively.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Muhammed, said the trucks were shared on a 4:4:2 basis among the three international airports.

Muhammed said:

“They (Fire trucks) are distributed to Lagos, Abuja, and Kano in a 4:4:2 ratio,” the FAAN MD stated.

The move comes as reports say that Nigeria Air due to be launched in October 2023 does not have Air Operations Licence.

According to Airline operators, if Nigeria Air should begin operations, it would be doing so illegally as it does not have required valid operational license.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Airports Authority of Nigeria said the issue of operational license is between the federal government and the airline operators.

Nigeria Air's bid to obtain the licence reportedly stalled at stage two before the last administration left office.

In a recent interview, Ethiopia Airlines CEO said Nigeria Air will commence operation in October 2023, prompting operators to say the move would amount to illegallity.

NCAA moves to sanction aircraft without valid insurance cover

Legit.ng reported that any aircraft operated by any local airlines without a valid insurance policy would be grounded, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said.

This is contained in a directive issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu, to all airlines and other aviation service providers on August 11, 2023, referencing NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369.

According to the directive, failure to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 will result in immediate sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng