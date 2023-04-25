Owner of First Bank of Nigeria, Femi Otedola, confirmed his acquisition of stakes in Transcorp

The billionaire said he looks forward to working with the company’s management

Otedola acquired about 6.3% worth N6 billion in the company to strengthen his hold in the power sector

Billionaire Femi Otedola confirmed that he purchased Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) shares.

The billionaire confirmed the acquisition via a tweet on Monday, April 24, 2022, and said he looks forward to working with the corporation to achieve its potential.

First Bank of Nigeria owner, Femi Otedola

Source: Facebook

Otedola reportedly acquires additional stake in Transcorp after initial 5% purchase

He said:

“Following this acquisition, I look forward to working with the board and management of Transcorp to realize the amazing future potential of the corporation …F.Ote.”

Transcorp filed a notice last week with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, disclosing that Otedola bought 2,245,639,251 units of the shares of the group, amounting to a 5.52% stake.

Punch reports that in the notice signed by the Transcorp Secretary, Funmi, Olofintuyi, the company said it welcomes the investment.

The company said it welcomes Otedola’s expression of confidence in its leadership and management as it continues its relentless commitment to superior stakeholders returns.

There were reports that the billionaire had acquired additional shares in the conglomerate to take his stakes above six per cent.

Otedola pumps N6 billion into Transcorp

Daily Trust reports that Otedola’s acquisition of shares in Transcorp strengthens his investment in the company, which has its hands in the hospitality, power, and oil and gas sectors.

In two weeks, Otedola had spent over N6 billion acquiring 2.6 billion shares, representing 6.3% of the company’s total shares, currently controlled by Tony Elumelu.

The Chairman of Geregu Power is making a new investment in maintaining his hold in the power sector.

Otedola purchased the shares on April 11 and 12, 2023.

The shares acquisition was midwived by IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and Apt Securities and Funds Limited, which is about 228.4 million and 105.5 million, respectively,

Warren Buffet investment style

Apt Securities boss Mallam Garba Kurfi described Otedola as a deliberate investor who puts his money where he has interests and called him Nigeria’s Warren Buffet.

Reports say that Tony Elumelu holds about 273.1 million shares of Transcorp, 274 million indirect shares through Heirs Holdings Limited, and 294 million shares indirectly via HH Capital Limited.

According to reports, Otedola is the first single shareholder to own more than 5% of the company’s shares, as UBA nominees own about 9.25% of the company as of December 2022.

Transcorp also has about 39.65 billion out of its 40.65 billion outstanding shares on a free float.

Otedola’s Geregu power earmarks N40bn to buy FG’s power plant, 15 other firms are also interested

Legit.ng reported that The federal government and states want to sell off five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) and hope to raise about N260 billion.

Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has shortlisted 16 companies bidding to acquire the power generation companies

Femi Otedola company, Amperion Power a substantial shareholder in Geregu power was listed among 16 companies.

