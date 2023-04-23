Phrank Shaibu wants the National Assembly to publish a report of its investigation on the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by Festus Keyamo

Recall that over a year ago, the FG approved the sum of N52bn for the hiring of 774,000 Nigerians across all the local government areas in the country for three months

The 774,000 Nigerians were hired to take on menial jobs such as clearing of drainages, sweeping of markets, cutting grass and other community services

A message has been sent to the National Assemby. The message was sent by the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu.

Specifically, he called on the National Assembly to publish a report of its investigation on the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Tribune Newspaper reports that Shaibu made this known while reacting to Keyamo’s acquisition of a house in the United States at the cost of over $300,000.

Recall that in 2021, the federal government had in a bid to ameliorate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, approved the sum of N52bn for the hiring of 774,000 Nigerians across all the local government areas in the country for three months.

The 774,000 Nigerians were hired to take on menial jobs such as clearing of drainages, sweeping of markets, cutting grass and other community services.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had stated that many of the beneficiaries of the funds did not get anything, while others who got did not do any job. They, therefore, questioned Keyamo’s running of the programme and promised to launch an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to Keyamo’s claim that he owns several houses in the US, Shaibu said:

“The National Assembly had described the special works programme as a sham and also questioned how the funds were spent. Keyamo had, for the last two years, defended the shambolic implementation of the programme.

“With his open confession that he has acquired houses in the US, I hereby call on the National Assembly to publish its report on the failed project. I also call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately probe the finances of Festus Keyamo, who only became a senior advocate two years before becoming a minister."

