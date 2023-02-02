The federal government is looking to sell five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) and have shortlisted 16 companies

One of the companies bidding to buy one is Geregu Power owned by charismatic billionaire Femi Oteldola

Details from Geregu Power 2022 financials show the company raised over N40 billion as it looks to win the race

The federal government and states want to sell off five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) and hope to raise about N260 billion.

Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has shortlisted 16 companies bidding to acquire the power generation companies

Femi Otedola company, Amperion Power a substantial shareholder in Geregu power was listed among 16 companies.

Geregu power owned by Otedola among 16 companies looking to buy a power plant from Nigerian government Credit: @otedola

List of power plants up for sale

The Federal Government is looking to privatise the following power plants;

Calabar Generation Company Limited, Cross River state

Omotosho Generation Company Limited, Ondo state,

Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, Ogun state,

Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo state

Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi state.

Who are the other bidders

Aside from Otedola's firm, pre-qualified bidders include Ardova Plc, Sifax Energy, Quantum Megawatt Consortium, Geoplex Drillteq Limited, and Mota-Engil Nig.

Globeleq Africa Limited, Pacific Energy Company Ltd., Asfalizo Acquisition Limited, and Central Electric and Utilities Ltd. have also been chosen to bid on the power projects.

Launderhill PJB, North South Power Consortium Unicorn Power Genco Limited, ENL Consortium Limited, Lauderhill Tata, and Connaught Energy Services Limited are also on the list.

How Otedola wants to achieve its plan

The billionaire is believed to be eyeing Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi state, to increase the capacity of Geregu Power Plant.

Check on Geregu’s financial statement for the period of 2022 submitted on the Nigerian exchange shows that Otedola company approached the debt market to raise N40.08 billion to finance its bid and boost its chance of acquiring the firm’s preferred power plant.

A part of the Geregu’s financial statement reads:

“In July 2022, the company issued N40.085billion unsecured corporate bond for a 7-year tenor and at a coupon and effective interest rate of 14.5% and 14.7% respectively.

“The net proceeds would be used to finance the acquisition of one of the power generation companies which is currently in the final stage of bidding processes by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)."

Will Otedola's company comeout successful? Only time will tell when BPE makes its final decision.

