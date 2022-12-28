The real estate sector in Nigeria has continued to show resilience amid a tough economy

For this reason and more, Legit.ng is awarding personalities in the sector who have upheld the strong standing of the sector

Legit Business Names of 2022 is out and captures the names of these outstanding personalities

Legit Business Names of 2022 is celebrating top personalities in Nigeria's real estate industry whose contributions are rescaling the sector in the year in review.

The sector has shown signs of resilience in 2022 in the face of tough macroeconomic conditions and unfavourable government policies, thanks to some real estate firms and other stakeholders.

Legit.ng has noted some of these personalities, hence, we are delighted to present to you (in no particular order) our most outstanding business personalities in Nigeria's real estate sector for 2022.

Legit Business Names of 2022

Source: UGC

Sijibomi Ogundele - Sujimoto Construction

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Construction

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sijibomi Ogundele is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a leading name in luxury estate and a subsidiary of Sujimoto Group.

A trained lawyer, Ogundele is a serial entrepreneur and a luxury real estate maestro whose Midas touch can be seen in most of his architectural projects

The luxury construction giant focuses on building extraordinary edifices in upscale neighbourhoods in Lagos and Abuja. Within a brief period, the brand has succeeded in carving a niche in the real estate sector with luxury edifices like the Medici, Lorenzo, Lucrezia and others.

Projection for 2023: The real estate sector is vastly advancing and as such we are bound to see more innovative construction projects take place in 2023, in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Though the economic instability hampers project planning thereby threatening the advancement and usage of technological innovation, for us at Sujimoto creating quality-based projects is inborn and ingrained in our DNA.

Oba Adetola King – Adron Homes

Oba Adetola King, CEO of Adron Homes; credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Source: UGC

Oba Adetola Emmanuel King is the CEO/GMD of Adron Homes and Properties Ltd.

He holds a diploma in Estate Management from the Yaba College of Technology and a Master’s degree in Housing Development and Management from the University of Ibadan.

The real estate development company has made quite a remarkable impact with its unique branding, marketing strategy, and services.

The company has estates, lands, and properties in different states of Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun among others.

Olawale Ayilara _ Landwey Investment

Olawale Ayilara, CEO of Landwey Investment; credit: LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Olawale Ayilara is the CEO of Landwey Investment is a Real Estate investment company with development projects across the Real Estate spectrum.

Ayilara is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK, and the Lagos Business School. He has received recognition from Forbes Africa 30 Under 30, Future Award, and Africa Property Investment Summit, among others.

Landwey is one of the largest investment companies in Nigeria striving to improve the sector and make real estate investments accessible to all through a secure and reliable service.

Bamidele Onalaja - Revolution Plus Property

Bamidele Onalaja, CEO of Revolution Plus Property; credit: Somolu Newspaper

Source: UGC

Bamidele Onalaja is the GMD/CEO of Revolution Plus Property, a real estate development company with recognition and footing both nationally and internationally.

Onalaja's journey into Real Estate started in 2004 when he joined Agbara Estates Limited as the Marketing Manager, and then Refuge Home Savings and Loan Limited (Mortgage Bankers) as the Head of Projects and Business Development.

In 2014, he founded RevolutionPlus alongside his wife, Tolulope Onalaja and has since then broken several milestones that have earned him many merit awards and recognitions including a place in Forbes Africa ‘Undiscovered Series’ for Nigeria.

Onalaja is a philanthropist and currently the Lagos Chapter Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

Festus Adebayo – Abuja International Housing show

Festus Adebayo, convener of Abuja International Housing show; credit: BusinessDay

Source: UGC

Festus Adebayo is the convener of the Abuja International Housing Show, the largest housing event in Africa.

Adebayo is a banker, lawyer and media guru is the master mind behind Fesadeb Communications Ltd, and initiatives like the Housing Development Advocacy Network, Abuja international housing show, Africa Housing Awards, and Housing Rights Initiative.

Adebayo is Nigeria’s foremost advocate of affordable housing, and Executive Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), He has through his programmes, successfully raised advocacy for affordable housing to an enviable height.

Adebayo is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management and a leading promoter of housing development in Nigeria. He has received numerous awards for his unparalleled contributions to housing development.

Ichechi Chinarhu Okonkwo - Victoria Crest Homes

Ichechi Okonkwo, CEO of Victoria Crest Homes; credit: TheFomousNaija

Source: UGC

Ichechi Chinarhu Okonkwo is the Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Crest Homes, a leading player in the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Okonkwo resigned from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to join her husband, Kennedy Okonkwo who was already making waves in the real estate industry with Nedcomaoks Limited. In less than a decade, her Victoria Crest Homes has provided top-notch real estate services, building thousands of residences.

The Industrial Chemistry graduate of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, has earned several recognition and awards since venturing into the real estate business.

Laide Agboola - Purple Group

Laide Agboola, CEO of Purple Group; credit: BusinessDay

Source: UGC

Laide Agboola is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Group; a leading lifestyle brand with a portfolio of high-profile commercial and residential developments.

Agboola holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Sheffield, a Master of Science degree in Finance and a Diploma of Finance from Imperial College Business School, London, the United Kingdom.

Before founding Purple Group, Agboola worked as an investment banker for over a decade with stints at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic Capital Limited, United Capital Plc, Alitheia Capital Limited and BGL Plc

Purple Group's portfolio includes PurpleMaryland (formerly Maryland Mall), PurpleLekki, and other residential developments and lifestyle products.

Allen Onyema, Mohammed Iyamu, others on Legit.ng List of Top Businessmen in Transportation

Legit Business Names of 2022 is celebrating top personalities in Nigeria's Transportation sector whose contributions have aided the development of the sector in the year in review.

According to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, the transportation sector of the Nigerian economy grew by 41.59% in Q3 2022, representing the fastest-growing sector for the period.

Legit.ng has noted some individuals whose impacts are responsible for this significant growth. Hence, we are delighted to present to you (in no particular order) our most outstanding business personalities in Nigeria's Transportation sector for 2022.

Source: Legit.ng